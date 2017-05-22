Sidmouth RFC honour the players of the season

Published: 9:21 AM May 22, 2017 Updated: 6:56 PM November 7, 2020

The Sidmouth Rugby clubhouse was packed for the annual Presentation Evening, writes Terry O’Brien.

The presentations were followed by dancing and karaoke and a splendid night was had by all.

In terms of the awards, Gavin Pearson was crowned the Sidmouth RFC Player of the Year and the most improved 1st XV player trophy went home with Asa Unsworth.

Mark Unsworth lifted the Tug Wilson Cup and Cameron Grainger received the Terry Marriott Trophy.

In terms of the club’s 2nd XV the Player of the Year award went to Cameron Grainger and the most improved player award was presented to Carl Burrows.

The 2nd XV Clubman award went to Kane Herbert.

In the Sidmouth Colts awards, the Colts’ Player of the Year trophy went to Luke Dix, the most improved award went to Jacob Fisher and the clubman award for the colts was received by Archie Bagwell. The trophy for Colts’ Players Player of the Year went to Luke Dix, making it a double trophy celebration for him.

There had been two awards made at the previous Sidmouth RFC Junior Section awards and they were made to Simon Rowe, the Under-15s coach, who landed the Clubman of the Year award and the Under-10 coordinator, Amanda Isherwood, received the Richard Sawbridge Trophy.