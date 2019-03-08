Sidmouth ladies triumph over men in annual Rolling Pin contest

Lester Wilmington presenting the Rolling Pin trophy to Penny Lyne. Picture SGC Archant

The annual Rolling Pin contest between the Ladies and Men players at Sidmouth was resurrected this year after an absence of six years thanks to the efforts of Ladies section writes Hugh Dorliac.

On a cloudy Sunday afternoon, with the men giving six courtesy shots to the ladies the opening pairs of Penny Lyne with Yvonne Anning and their opponents Lester Willmington and Chris Grubb led off.

Albeit the ladies were playing off the men's card, it soon became apparent the six extra shots were going to be a tough ask for the men as the ladies played well, took an early lead an ended up winners by three shots with two to play.

The next two matches went the same way with an excellent 5 and 3 win for Jane Renken and Ann Willoughby standing out.

Glyn Hewitt and Colin Mitchell stopped the rot gaining a half and Dieter Ritz with Baz Breadmore providing some hope for the men when they won their tie two up against Judy Ritz and Sheila Tallon.

The resurgence was short lived however as the final game went to the ladies with a win by Angela Coles and Annie Carter one up.

The final result was a solid win for the ladies by four and a half to one and a half points.

The only consolation for the men was the fact they will only have to give the ladies five courtesy shots next year!