Sidmouth Rose Basket success for Ros Eaton

Golf club and ball Archant

On Wednesday the Sidmouth ladies managed to play the fifth round of the Rose Bowl and Basket competitions, writes Maria Clapp.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A club stableford was also run alongside these competitions.

The weather was very spring like, although there was a slight chill in the air earlier in the morning.

The daffodils were in full bloom and we could hear a woodpecker in the distance. A horse rider was also out for a ride when myself and partner were approaching the ninth hole.

It went through my mind then, how lucky we are to be out in this lovely weather and living in such a beautiful place.

After a few weeks of not playing golf, several of the ladies returned quite exhausted and welcomed their refreshments!

The winner of the Rose Basket round was Ros Eaton with 32 points while the runner-up was Penny Lyne with 31 points.

The Rose Bowl round was won by Angela Coles with 27 points and second place went to Maria Clapp with 25 points.

The Stableford competition was won by Ros Eaton. Second place went to Penny Lyne and in third place was Linda Reynolds with 30 points. Two ladies achieved a two on the day and both were scored on the sixth hole. They will share the small pot of money.