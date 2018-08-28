Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Sidmouth Rose Basket win for Jane Renken

PUBLISHED: 11:02 19 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:02 19 January 2019

Early daffodils on the Sidmouth Golf Club bcourse. Picture MARIA CLAPP

Early daffodils on the Sidmouth Golf Club bcourse. Picture MARIA CLAPP

Archant

On Wednesday, Sidmouth ladies played the third round of the Rose Bowl and Rose Basket competition, writes Maria Clapp.

A club stableford was run in conjunction with these competitions.

There were some very good scores achieved today. The winner of the Rose Bowl was our lady captain, Sheila Faulkner, with a score of 35 points.

Second place went to Maria Clapp with 33 points.

The winner of the Rose Basket was Jane Renken with 37 points with second place going to Mo Borer with her score of 35 points.

The club Stableford was therefore won by Jane Renken, with Mo Borer in second place, edging Sheila Faulkner into third place on countback.

There was just the one two recorded and that was scored by Andrea Milton, who won the pot of money. The pot was a little sparse as Andrea shared the pot last week!

The weather forecast had not been not brilliant for meeting, especially those in action in the morning. Although, saying that, we were quite lucky, getting a little wet, but not too bad – and we were once again able to marvel at the early daffodils adorning the course.

Most Read

Outraged parents demand answers over ‘appalling’ GCSE results at Sidmouth College

Sidmouth College Principal Sarah Parsons. Ref shs 39 18TI 1973. Picture: Terry Ife

Death of Newton Poppleford farm worker in tractor crash was ‘unnecessary and caused by gross negligence’, court hears

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

POLL: How would you vote in a second Brexit referendum?

EU map

Will Devon get snow this weekend?

A yellow weather warning was issued by the Met Office yesterday and remains in force today. Picture: Met Office.

Ottery family’s holiday tragedy centre of documentary to help others process loss

Sio^n Roe now 22 is making a documentary about the death of his father when he was only 10 and hopes it can inspire others who have struggled with loss. Picture: Sio^n Roe

Most Read

Outraged parents demand answers over ‘appalling’ GCSE results at Sidmouth College

Sidmouth College Principal Sarah Parsons. Ref shs 39 18TI 1973. Picture: Terry Ife

Death of Newton Poppleford farm worker in tractor crash was ‘unnecessary and caused by gross negligence’, court hears

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

POLL: How would you vote in a second Brexit referendum?

EU map

Will Devon get snow this weekend?

A yellow weather warning was issued by the Met Office yesterday and remains in force today. Picture: Met Office.

Ottery family’s holiday tragedy centre of documentary to help others process loss

Sio^n Roe now 22 is making a documentary about the death of his father when he was only 10 and hopes it can inspire others who have struggled with loss. Picture: Sio^n Roe

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth Running Club’s Cheryl turns up the heat on half marathon training

Running

Piper and Dormor score braces as SOHC ladies’ 2nd XI win well

Sidmouth & Ottery 4th team at home to Dartmouth 4ths. Ref shsp 03 19TI 8315. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Rose Basket win for Jane Renken

Early daffodils on the Sidmouth Golf Club bcourse. Picture MARIA CLAPP

Sidmouth Town senior action this Saturday – all four teams playing

Sidmouth Town at home to Ilfracombe Town. Ref shsp 03 19TI 8474. Picture: Terry Ife

Arboretum reviews year and plans for the future at AGM

Sidmouth Arboretum planting an apricot tree in Blackmore Gardens. Picture: Sidmouth Arboretum
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists