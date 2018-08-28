Sidmouth Rose Basket win for Jane Renken

Early daffodils on the Sidmouth Golf Club bcourse. Picture MARIA CLAPP Archant

On Wednesday, Sidmouth ladies played the third round of the Rose Bowl and Rose Basket competition, writes Maria Clapp.

A club stableford was run in conjunction with these competitions.

There were some very good scores achieved today. The winner of the Rose Bowl was our lady captain, Sheila Faulkner, with a score of 35 points.

Second place went to Maria Clapp with 33 points.

The winner of the Rose Basket was Jane Renken with 37 points with second place going to Mo Borer with her score of 35 points.

The club Stableford was therefore won by Jane Renken, with Mo Borer in second place, edging Sheila Faulkner into third place on countback.

There was just the one two recorded and that was scored by Andrea Milton, who won the pot of money. The pot was a little sparse as Andrea shared the pot last week!

The weather forecast had not been not brilliant for meeting, especially those in action in the morning. Although, saying that, we were quite lucky, getting a little wet, but not too bad – and we were once again able to marvel at the early daffodils adorning the course.