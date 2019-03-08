Advanced search

Sidmouth Rose Bowl and Rose Basket meeting success for Angela Coles

PUBLISHED: 09:39 08 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:39 08 November 2019

Golf generic picture

Golf generic picture

Archant

The Rose Bowl and Rose Basket were presented to the ladies' section by Mrs Joyce Chambers in 1970, writes Pauline Couldwell.

These are Stableford competitions played concurrently, as of the winter of 2006/07, and are usually played on the third Wednesday of each of the six winter months of October to March.

This runs through until the Spring Meeting each year.

The Rose Bowl and Rose Basket are presented to the player who has the highest aggregate of points from her four best cards out of six.

In the event of a tie the fifth and possibly the sixth card will be taken into account.

Ladies up to the age of 65, on the date of the first round, are eligible to enter the Chambers Rose Bowl competition and ladies of 65 years and over, on the date of the first round, are eligible to enter the Chambers Rose Basket.

A club competition is run alongside these competitions and, due to the inclement weather, there were only six entrants in the first one.

Angela Coles was the winner with 33 points, runner-up was Sheila Faulkner with 24 points. No twos were recorded.

Well done to the intrepid six players!

Most Read

Man dies after car goes over cliff in Sidmouth

Peak Hill Road. Picture: Terry Ife

Car goes over cliff in Sidmouth

Emergency services are on the scene. Picture: Ian Lange

Sidmouth cliff death ‘not suspicious’

The scene in Sidmouth involving a car that fell from the cliff top. Ref shs 45 19TI 3508. Picture: Terry Ife

Tar Barrel organisers ‘disappointed’ as crowds avoid car parks

Ottery Tar Barrels 2019. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Ottery Tar Barrels 2019: ‘Do not abandon cars’ in town says organisers

Ottery Tar Barrels. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Most Read

Man dies after car goes over cliff in Sidmouth

Peak Hill Road. Picture: Terry Ife

Car goes over cliff in Sidmouth

Emergency services are on the scene. Picture: Ian Lange

Sidmouth cliff death ‘not suspicious’

The scene in Sidmouth involving a car that fell from the cliff top. Ref shs 45 19TI 3508. Picture: Terry Ife

Tar Barrel organisers ‘disappointed’ as crowds avoid car parks

Ottery Tar Barrels 2019. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Ottery Tar Barrels 2019: ‘Do not abandon cars’ in town says organisers

Ottery Tar Barrels. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth Chiefs in Friday night action at North Petherton

The Sidmouth RFC Blackmore clubhouse during the televising of the 2019 rugby World Cup final. Picture: SIDMOUTH RFC

Otterettes boss speaks about the derby win and looks ahead to Sunday’s game

Sidmouth men edged out in County Over-60s League meeting with Isca

Bowls.

Sidmouth Rose Bowl and Rose Basket meeting success for Angela Coles

Golf generic picture

SOHC 4ths score three away goals but end up beaten by top-of-the-table Chard

Sidmouth & Ottery 1st mens team at home to University of Exeter. Ref shsp 46 18TI 4446. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists