Sidmouth Rose Bowl and Rose Basket meeting success for Angela Coles

The Rose Bowl and Rose Basket were presented to the ladies' section by Mrs Joyce Chambers in 1970, writes Pauline Couldwell.

These are Stableford competitions played concurrently, as of the winter of 2006/07, and are usually played on the third Wednesday of each of the six winter months of October to March.

This runs through until the Spring Meeting each year.

The Rose Bowl and Rose Basket are presented to the player who has the highest aggregate of points from her four best cards out of six.

In the event of a tie the fifth and possibly the sixth card will be taken into account.

Ladies up to the age of 65, on the date of the first round, are eligible to enter the Chambers Rose Bowl competition and ladies of 65 years and over, on the date of the first round, are eligible to enter the Chambers Rose Basket.

A club competition is run alongside these competitions and, due to the inclement weather, there were only six entrants in the first one.

Angela Coles was the winner with 33 points, runner-up was Sheila Faulkner with 24 points. No twos were recorded.

Well done to the intrepid six players!