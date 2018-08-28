Sidmouth Rose Bowl joy for Angela Coles

Early daffodils on the Sidmouth Golf Club bcourse. Picture MARIA CLAPP Archant

On Wednesday, Sidmouth Ladies played the fourth round of the Rose Basket and Rose Bowl competition, writes Maria Clapp.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A club stableford was also run in conjunction with these competitions.

How lucky we were to be playing on the day; the course had been closed the day before and the all clear was not given until 8am on Wednesday!

The winner of the Rose Basket round this week was Mo Borer with 36 points.

Second place went to Ros Eaton with 34 points. The Rose Bowl round was won by Angela Coles with 33 points, on countback from Mandy Furniss, who also had a score of 33 points.

The club Stableford was won by Mo Borer with 36 points and Michelle Bowers, with 35, took second.

This represents a great achievement by Michelle, who was, last year, one of our new academy ladies. Ros Eaton came in third with 34 points and, once again, it was a very close competition.

Two ladies achieved a two. They were Margaret Thompson and Maria Clapp and therefore the pair share the small pot of money – small because it seems to be claimed on a regular basis recently!