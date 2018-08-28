Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Sidmouth Rose Bowl joy for Marie Timms

PUBLISHED: 10:26 11 January 2019

Golf club and ball

Golf club and ball

Archant

On Wednesday Sidmouth Ladies played the second round of the Rose Bowl and Rose Basket Competition, writes Maria Clapp.

This is the competition which is played over six different weeks and the player selects the best four scores for the final result.

A stableford competition was run in conjunction with the Bowl and Basket.

The winner was Marie Timms with 31 points. Second place was taken by Maria Clapp with 28 and third went to Ann Willoughby with 27.

Marie Timms and Andrea Milton both achieved a two today, therefore will share the small pot of money, as the pot was also claimed last week by our lady captain.

The weather was exceptional, although slightly chilly. It reminded me of a perfect spring day, with a clear blue sky.

The daffodils were also in full bloom. In fact, they were on display last week.

Most Read

Enormous fatberg discovered in East Devon sewer

The fatberg under Sidmouth. Picture: South West Water

Sidmouth has a fatberg; but what is it?

Example of a fatberg. Picture: Thames Water

Footage shows county’s largest fatberg in Sidmouth sewer

The fatberg under Sidmouth. Picture: South West Water

Could this be Sidbury’s secret wartime bunker?

A model of what an operational base might have looked like. CREDIT: STAYBEHINDS.COM

Alarming figures revealed in education survey

Sidmouth Primary School. Ref shs 52 18TI 7237. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth Town joint boss: “The young lads will get their chance as we target 50 point season”

Sidmouth Town at home to Axminster. Ref shsp 43 18TI 3329. Picture: Terry Ife

Ottery St Mary latest - Can the Otters make it 10 straight wins this Saturday?

Ottery away at East Budleigh. Ref shsp 02 19TI 7866. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Raiders hard done by in cup exit at Cranbrook

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

First friendly of 2019 is a close encounter with Feniton

Sidmouth bowls mixed pairs competition. Ref shsp 23-17TI 3929. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Rose Bowl joy for Marie Timms

Golf club and ball
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists