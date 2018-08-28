Sidmouth Rose Bowl joy for Marie Timms

Golf club and ball Archant

On Wednesday Sidmouth Ladies played the second round of the Rose Bowl and Rose Basket Competition, writes Maria Clapp.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

This is the competition which is played over six different weeks and the player selects the best four scores for the final result.

A stableford competition was run in conjunction with the Bowl and Basket.

The winner was Marie Timms with 31 points. Second place was taken by Maria Clapp with 28 and third went to Ann Willoughby with 27.

Marie Timms and Andrea Milton both achieved a two today, therefore will share the small pot of money, as the pot was also claimed last week by our lady captain.

The weather was exceptional, although slightly chilly. It reminded me of a perfect spring day, with a clear blue sky.

The daffodils were also in full bloom. In fact, they were on display last week.