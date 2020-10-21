Sidmouth Rose Bowl joy for Sharon O’Brien and Rose Basket success for Angela Coles

The Sidmouth Ladies played the first round of their winter competition, the Rose Bowl and Rose Basket, writes Angela Coles.

These trophies were presented by Joyce Chambers, who was the ladies captain in 1986.

The Rose Bowl is played for by the younger members of the ladies’ section and the Rose Basket for us more mature ladies!

This is a stableford competition with the best four scores out of six over the winter period.

The sunny weather enhanced the spectacular autumn colours seen around the course which continues to be in excellent condition thanks to the hardworking green staff.

Thirty-four ladies took part and Sharon O’Brien was the winner on the day in the Rose Bowl competition with 34 points.

The Rose Basket competition was won by Angela Coles with 32 points.

The club stableford which was run in conjunction was won by Sharon O’Brien, second place went to Angela Coles and in third place with 31 points was Ann Willoughby.

There were two twos recorded by Sheila Tallon on the 12th hole and Ann Willoughby who chipped in for two on the 14th hole!