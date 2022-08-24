Sidmouth prove too strong for Welsh tourists Aberaeron

Sidmouth chalked up another 40-point win against Welsh tourists Aberaeron in preparation for the 2022-23 league season.

They took the lead after just one minute as Harry Emmett caught the ball from the kick-off and set off on a powerful run into the opposing 22.

When he was stopped, the ball was quickly recycled and transferred smoothly to Thomas Mead on the right wing to touch down in the corner, with Cole Monaghan adding the conversion.

Ten minutes later Dan Armstrong scored a second Sidmouth try as he was driven over in a lineout catch-and-drive play.

Josh Bess scored try number three when the forwards won a scrum against the head 10 metres from the line and the skipper ran from the base, leaving two defenders in his wake.

And Mead claimed his second try of the day after James Powell made a clean break through the centre and timed his pass perfectly, as Monaghan converted once more.

When James Emmett was tackled just short of the line following a five-metre scrum, Bess was in support to pick up and dive over for his second try, which was also converted.

Sidmouth were awarded a penalty try when Mead was denied his hat-trick by a high tackle and the seven points made the half-time score 38-0.

The home side lost momentum after the restart and Aberaeron dominated proceedings for the opening 10 minutes and deservedly scored a try when the scrum-half darted over following a quick tap penalty.

But Sidmouth completed the scoring when James Powell sprinted over following a turnover on the visitors 22 to seal a 43-5 victory.

Sidmouth RFC chairman Matt Barrett (left) and Aberaeron's Nigel Stone - Credit: John Dunn/Sidmouth RFC

Following two comfortable victories, the Sidmouth players need a tougher examination before their first league game and will certainly get that when they travel to neighbours Exmouth on Saturday.

SIdmouth start their league campaign when Newton Abbot visit the Blackmore on Saturday week (September 3, 3pm) and the ladies travel to Teignmouth a day later for a 2pm start.