Sidmouth Rugby Club fixtures

Terry O'Brien

Published: 5:56 PM April 28, 2021   
The Sidmouth RFC girls section on their 2019 tour. Picture; SRFC

The Sidmouth RFC girls section on their 2019 tour. Picture; SRFC - Credit: Archant

Sidmouth rugby players restarted training on April 12 and plans are underway to start playing matches against other clubs.

The Colts have arranged a full programme of fixtures until the season ends on May 31:

May 1: Colts v Topsham Colts (Home)

May 8: Colts v Withycombe Colts (Home)

May 15: Colts v Ivybridge Colts (Home)

May 22: Colts v Exeter Saracens Colts (Home)

May 29: Colts Tournament at Topsham

The Junior boys and girls teams are also in the process of arranging fixtures.

Unfortunately, due to Covid regulations, spectators are not allowed to attend at present. It is hoped that spectators will be allowed from May 17, when the bar will also open.

Adult matches are planned to restart in August with the league starting in September. The league fixtures are due to be published by June 1.

Rugby
Sidmouth News

