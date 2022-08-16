Sidmouth shake off cobwebs with win over Topsham

Dan Rugg was among the try scorers as Sidmouth beat Topsham in pre-season - Credit: Sidmouth RFC

A squad of 25 Sidmouth players shook off the cobwebs of the close season in a 43-12 win against Topsham in preparation for the coming league campaign.

Sidmouth took the lead after 10 minutes when persistent pressure inside the Topsham 22 created space for James Emmett to run in for an unconverted try.

And a similar period of pressure resulted in a try for Rory O’Brien which was converted by Cole Monaghan to give Sidmouth a 12-0 lead after 20 minutes.

A well-executed set move from a scrum on halfway saw Ethan Mead join the line from the blindside wing and he cut through the defensive line and timed his pass perfectly to send Emmett in for his second try, which Monaghan also converted.

Topsham showed the form which gained them promotion into the new Counties One Western West league (level 7) with two contrasting tries.

From a turnover of possession on halfway, the ball passed through 10 pairs of hands in a move finished off by the right winger to open their account.

Then a few minutes later, when the ball went loose from a lineout near the Sidmouth line, a Topsham forward pounced to score a converted try.

Sidmouth reasserted control when a strong break by Tom Hodge created room for new winger Sam Heathcott to sprint over in the right corner, with Monaghan converting from the touchline.

And Sidmouth finished the game strongly with three more tries in the closing quarter, as a long pass from Phil Dollman found Sam Heathcott in space on the wing and, when he was tackled just short of the line, Haydon Down was on hand to finish the move off.

A 50-metre run by Hodge created a try for Dan Rugg before a Dollman break set up Heathcott for his second try.

On Saturday, Sidmouth entertain Welsh touring side Aberaeron, with the match kicking off at 3pm.