Sidmouth go down 29-11 at Keynsham

Published: 2:47 PM September 8, 2021





Until a minute before half time, Sidmouth were in control of this game and deservedly leading, albeit by a narrower margin than their play warranted.

With the set pieces being evenly contested, it was the mobility of the Chiefs backrow of Rabbie Hansford, Dan Rugg and Connor Down, which gave them the edge with their speed to the breakdown, providing quick possession to keep Keynsham on the back foot.

In the fifth minute, backs and forwards combined well to take the ball from their own half to the opposing 22, where they were awarded a penalty. Dan Retter bisected the uprights to open the scoring.

Keynsham replied almost immediately when they were awarded a penalty, which they kicked for a lineout deep into the Sidmouth 22. A well-executed catch-and-drive play produced an unconverted try.

When the Chiefs turned over possession just inside their half, a slick handling move down the right took play into the Keynsham 22, where they were awarded a penalty for Dan Retter to kick them back into the lead.

Sidmouth kept play predominantly inside the Keynsham half for the next 20 minutes, quickly recycling the ball and using the full width of the field. However, excellent defensive work by the Keynsham wingers and full back prevented any scoring until the 35th minute.

Good work by the backs created an overlap for Andy Smith on the right wing. He sprinted into the 22 and, as the cover closed in, he passed inside for Luke Wells-Burr to finish the move in the corner. The try was unconverted.

In the final minute of the half, the Chiefs lost possession on halfway and Keynsham launched a handling move before the Sidmouth defence could reorganise. Good handling and support created a try for the right winger. The fly half added the conversion to give his side a one-point lead at the break.

Soon after the restart, Keynsham added a third try when the scrum half peeled around the back of a lineout on the Sidmouth 22. He was tackled short of the line, but a flanker was on hand to take the scoring pass. The conversion opened up an eight-point lead.

Sidmouth responded well to keep play inside the Keynsham half for much of the third quarter but, despite an opponent being yellow carded, they could not turn pressure into points.

When the Keynsham left winger broke clear following an interception, Luke Wells-Burr produced a try saving tackle to keep his side in touch.

Keynsham took control in the closing minutes and were awarded a penalty try for a deliberate knock on when they had a clear overlap close to the Sidmouth line.

On Saturday the Chiefs entertain Lydney with Phil Dollman due to make his much-anticipated debut. The kick off at the Blackmore Field is at 3.00pm. The Quins travel to Paignton for their first Merit Table game.