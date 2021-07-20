Field of (Mighty) Green at the Otter Rail and River race

Published: 12:00 AM July 20, 2021 Updated: 1:15 PM July 20, 2021

Sidmouth Running Club members were out in force in the Otter Rail and River 10k event, a multi-terrain race organised by Tipton St John Playing Field Association and is gently undulating, following the valley of the River Otter and along the disused railway line in Harpford Woods using short road links, un-surfaced tracks/paths, fields with stiles, kissing gates and this year lots of MUD!

There was an air of excitement as the Mighty Greens gathered for a group photo before the start; for many it was their first event in club colours and it was the first race in a long time that 45 MG’s lined up at the start.

Toby Garrick had a fantastic run through the challenging conditions and came in 1st overall out of a field of 216 finishers in 36 minutes and was first in his age category. MG’s Antony Hall came in 9th place in 42:14 with Tom Knight not far behind in 42:57. Mighty Green Catherine Hilton had a great run, not only was she first local lady home but also first in her age category in 52:51.

Seconds behind Catherine was Charlotte Forrer who has recently successfully competed in her first triathlon, the Weymouth Middle Distance Triathlon organised by Bustinskin Events. Charlotte is also an England Athletic Run Together group leader with mums from Sidbury school; two of which ran the Otter Rail and River.

For the club runners further down the field, it was very encouraging to hear the cheering as the finishers crossed the line and to see the number of Mighty Greens who had stayed on to do so in true club spirit.

Sidmouth Running Club would like to thank race director Gemma Wiltshire and her team for the very well organised event, the very friendly supportive marshals and the two cow marshals (they had skills!). There were smiles all round as the runners left with their finisher’s bottle of Otter Brewery bitter despite having very wet, muddy trainers.

Results: Toby Garrick 36:00; Antony Hall 42:14; Tom Knight 42:57; Catherine Hilton 52:51; Charlotte Forrer 53:37; Yasmin Salter 53:44; Tim Swarbrick 54:54; Susan Anderson 55:25; John Sharples 56:32; Clive Gilbert 57:22; Mark Norton 57:47; Naomi Garrick 59:03; Christine Farnham 59:04; Becky McDonald 60:33; Sue Colman 61:01; Suzi Rockey 63:48; Derek Blackburn 63:54; Judith Jeeves 64:47; Helen Akay 64:51; Brigid McEleney-Smith 65:05; Sarah Clapham 65:34; Jane Stein 66.51; Denise Main 67:01; Kathy Jordan 68:17; Katie Harris 68:46; David Wright 69:35; John Doherty 69:57; Sam Ingram 70.19; Lucy Ingram 70:20; Jasmine Reeves 70:36; Colin Flood 70:51; Sarah Burston 71:23; Leeann Thompson 72:30; Amelia Frankpitt 72:55; Jo Earlam 79:22; Emma Grainger 81:33; Sarah Watkins 83:35; Carol McManus 83:36; Beccy Johnson 83:37; Liz Goodman 83:37; Alexa Baker 83:38; Jenny Benattar 84:58; Alison Long 85.20; Ann Cole 86:40; Rachel Austin-Rigby 87:02; Julia Haddrell 94:28; Terry Bewes 94:28.

Representing Sidmouth Running Club in the Exe Estuary 50k, Marathon, Half Marathon-Summer were Allan Kay, Adrian ‘Gripper’ Horne, Niall Hawkins and Sarah Ginsberg.

Half marathon runners, Niall and Sarah, both agreed that the return along Exmouth seafront was tough but despite mud, rain, sun and hitting a wall (not literally) at mile 8, Niall had an incredible run taking second place in 1:53:53 and Sarah, who had her granddaughter Olive cheering her on, finished in 2:14:54, fourteenth place in a field of 84 runners.

Mighty Green Adrian finally achieved his goal to run 50k in his fiftieth year, and the race postponement due to Covid meant he got to run it with his son, Ollie and MG Allan. Despite the wet start, the trio enjoyed the picturesque route and were encouraged along the way by family and friends. They finished together, rather fittingly, in joint 50th place in 6:57:08.

A special mention must go to former SRC member, Jess Raynor, who was first woman home, sixth overall in 4:50:12. Congratulations to you all.

Exe Half Niall - Credit: Kyle Baker

