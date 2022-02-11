Wild nights, driving rain, hilly challenges and cross country running

Even though dubbed ‘The SW’s toughest night race’, Martin Barnard had a lot of fun in the Wild Night Run on Dartmoor.

Martin encountered rocks, bogs and strong winds as he ran from South Brent to the moors twice during the 10-mile route. With 525m of climb, he said it was good training for the upcoming 4 Trigs, and out of 63 finishers, came 19th in 1:35. The winning time was 1:23.

Taking on the 50km North to South crossing of Dartmoor, MG’s Bex McDonald, Mark Andow, Simon Hollyer and Adrian Harris set off from Oakhampton at 7.30am on Sunday in the rain and 60mph winds.

Bex said it was more a trek than a run. She had never experienced winds like it, driving in from the West. With Adrian navigating, they arrived in Ivybridge after dark and were incredibly happy to see their ride home.

Nine SRC members took part in the Axmouth Challenge, a friendly village event offering a 1, 3, 5 or 9-mile option and it was great to see the children proudly wearing their medals afterwards.

A 2-mile uphill start isn’t ideal but didn’t stop Shaun Tipton storming off and he had a cracking run finishing 6th in the 5-mile race in 53:09. Head coach Kyle Baker took the opportunity to get some miles in for his Grizzly training and was the first MG home in the 9-mile race in 1:28:10.

The marshals were very encouraging despite standing in some very windy spots and the refreshments at the end were amazing-soup, bacon rolls, and homemade cakes…what hills?!?

The SW Vets Cross Country Championship was held on Sunday afternoon around the sports pitches at Sidford. Despite it being quite soft underfoot and beginning to tire towards the end, Mighty Green Antony Hall finished in 6th place overall and 2nd in his age category 40-44.

In fact, 5 of the 7 Sidmouth Running Club members came in the top 3 of their age categories; Arthur Vince finished 1st in 75+, Gail Goldsmith finished 2nd in 70-74 with Marion Johnson 3rd and David King 3rd in 65-69 age group.

Mighty Green Chrisie Ward - Credit: SRC

Vets xc running - Credit: SRC

Vets xc running - Credit: SRC

Bex on Dartmoor - Credit: SRC

Axmouth Challenge group - Credit: SRC



