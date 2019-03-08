Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Sidmouth's East Devon League side beaten at Teign Valley

PUBLISHED: 09:51 23 August 2019

East Devon golf club. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5401. Picture: Terry Ife

East Devon golf club. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5401. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Sidmouth Golf Club's East Devon League side went to Teign Valley to do battle against Bovey Tracey in the latest round of matches, writes Hugh Dorliac.

Despite having to give away a collective total of 43 shots to the opposition, the Sidmouth team gave a good account of themselves and, but for a couple of wayward putts, could have won. The first two pairings lost by the smallest of margins, both losing on the last hole, a tricky meandering par four with an elevated green.

The third pair out, Terry Jones and Colin Macklin, had the best result of the day, winning four-and-three, before the tie was lost when Jeremy Holden and Craig Melluish went down three-and-two.

There was a consolation win for Luke Shepherd and Mike Dibble, who sealed their success on the 17th to bank a valuable point. The defeat means that things are looking difficult for the Sidmouth team now with only one game to go.

Happily, the weather now seems to be returning to expected summery conditions!

Most Read

‘Perfect destination’ - Rockfish reveal further details for Drill Hall

The first look at Rockfish's planning application for Sidmouth's Drill Hall. Picture: Grainge Architects

Anonymous note praises shop’s colourful shopfront

Pia-Maria Boast, of the Sidmouth Steps Dress Agency, with the note praising the shop's floral display. Picture: Clarissa Place

Dog run over and killed in Sidmouth

Sidmouth's police team are looking into an incident where a dog was killed after being run over in Drake's Avenue. Picture: Google Street View

What is happening at Sidmouth Regatta 2019?

Sidmouth Regatta 2018. Picture: Simon Horn

Sidmouth aims to be first ‘carbon positive’ air display in country

It is nearly time for Sidmouth's air display featuring RAF Falcons Parachute Display Team, Twirlybatics Pitts Special aerobatic display, Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Spitfire, Strikemaster Jet Display Team, RAF Chinook Display Team.

Most Read

‘Perfect destination’ - Rockfish reveal further details for Drill Hall

The first look at Rockfish's planning application for Sidmouth's Drill Hall. Picture: Grainge Architects

Anonymous note praises shop’s colourful shopfront

Pia-Maria Boast, of the Sidmouth Steps Dress Agency, with the note praising the shop's floral display. Picture: Clarissa Place

Dog run over and killed in Sidmouth

Sidmouth's police team are looking into an incident where a dog was killed after being run over in Drake's Avenue. Picture: Google Street View

What is happening at Sidmouth Regatta 2019?

Sidmouth Regatta 2018. Picture: Simon Horn

Sidmouth aims to be first ‘carbon positive’ air display in country

It is nearly time for Sidmouth's air display featuring RAF Falcons Parachute Display Team, Twirlybatics Pitts Special aerobatic display, Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Spitfire, Strikemaster Jet Display Team, RAF Chinook Display Team.

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth Town face ‘big test’ on visit to Brixham

Sidmouth Town away at Exmouth for a pre-season friendly. Ref shsp 29 19TI 7467. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth’s East Devon League side beaten at Teign Valley

East Devon golf club. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5401. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidbury all set to complete an ‘invincible’ Tolchards League campaign

Sidbury CC before their latest Tolchards League H Division East success - a 10th straight victory that has seen them wrap up promotion before the end of July. Picture SIDBURY CC

Sidmouth CCs Alex Barrow rewrites the Devon CCC history books

Alex Barrow (left) and Peter Trego chill out after their stand of 185 ain the Devon versus Oxfordshire match played at the Fortfield, Sidmouth. Picture: DEVON CCC

Sidmouth Indoor Cricket League announces 2019/20 season dates

Picture: Thinkstock
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists