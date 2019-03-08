Sidmouth's East Devon League side beaten at Teign Valley

East Devon golf club. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5401. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Sidmouth Golf Club's East Devon League side went to Teign Valley to do battle against Bovey Tracey in the latest round of matches, writes Hugh Dorliac.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Despite having to give away a collective total of 43 shots to the opposition, the Sidmouth team gave a good account of themselves and, but for a couple of wayward putts, could have won. The first two pairings lost by the smallest of margins, both losing on the last hole, a tricky meandering par four with an elevated green.

The third pair out, Terry Jones and Colin Macklin, had the best result of the day, winning four-and-three, before the tie was lost when Jeremy Holden and Craig Melluish went down three-and-two.

There was a consolation win for Luke Shepherd and Mike Dibble, who sealed their success on the 17th to bank a valuable point. The defeat means that things are looking difficult for the Sidmouth team now with only one game to go.

Happily, the weather now seems to be returning to expected summery conditions!