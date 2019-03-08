Sidmouth's Jill Painter wins Section Three final

Action from Jane Painter's success in the Section finals. Picture SBC Archant

Sidmouth played host to the finals of the Section Three Devon County Ladies four-wood singles, writes Carol Smith.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sidmouth's Bank Holiday winners. Picture SBC Sidmouth's Bank Holiday winners. Picture SBC

Sadly, several ladies pulled out mainly due to illnesses. In these county competitions you enter at the end of the previous summer season and who knows what can happen to health issues over the following winter months!

We had two Sidmouth ladies that entered and one of them, Jane Painter, won Section Three B and so now goes through to the last 16 in the county to meet someone from the Section Four B area (Exeter/Crediton) with that match to be played at Madeira in Exmouth on Saturday, June 29.

Well done Jane, and we wish you all the best at Exmouth.

Meanwhile, in the Exeter and District men's Over-60s Triples League, Sidmouth B continue to impress and their latest success was victory on both rinks away at Morchard Bishop, thus banking the maximum eight points. They now proudly sit at the top of the Division Three table. There's along way to go - true - but their current status represents a great start!

Sidmouth's Bank Holiday winners. Picture SBC Sidmouth's Bank Holiday winners. Picture SBC

Finally on Monday, the club held their traditional Bank Holiday Drive. Mind you, Ďavid Timms and John Mason do enjoy organising 'something different' and this was to be no exception!

As I did not partake, David kindly sent me details, which, I might add, simply confused me further!

Anyway, suffice to say, everyone had a lovely, if confusing, afternoon in the sunshine.

What's more, it all ended in an honourable draw and so a toss of the coin determine the overall winners!

After the match savouries and cakes were available, and they probably all needed a drink!

Oh yes, those winners - well, they were the teams of Ray Tallent, Valerie Newnham and Brian Lamb and John Chew ,Janice Quinn and David Timms, both with a score of plus 11.