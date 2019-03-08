Sidmouth's lady bowlers show indoor superiority over the men - again!

Picture SBC Archant

Last week saw the commencement of a new season for Sidmouth's indoor bowlers, writes Carol Smith.

It was just as well as I do not think any of would wish to be playing outdoors, particularly with the tail end of Hurricane Humberto for company!

At Sidmouth, were are extremely fortunate to be able to enjoy no fewer than 10 rinks for outdoor, and three rinks for indoor bowling with the latter in use from early morningb right through until 10pm - or later!

The 2019/20 indoor season was launched with the usual Opening Drive over two sessions. Now, normally, this event is spread over three sessions owing to numbers, but this year, with lots of players having a short break before the serious indoor action begins, the drive took place over two sessions.

Unlike outdoor bowls, the indoor form of the sport requires a much more genteel touch! Needless to say, the opening day of action usually sees woods a plenty crash into the end ditch!

Things did improve as the game progressed and, at the end of the first session the winners were: Jan, J Bates, Mary Bristow, Jill Mison and skip Peter Mison with a plus 13 score.

The afternoon honours went to the team of Karen Hollingdale, Lorna Lever, Sue Turner and skip Allan Davis with a great plus score of 19.

Next up was the internal ladies versus gents fixture and, as is always the case, this was again a very competitive contest, but also one played in a great spirit with plenty of banter along the way! This too was played over two sessions. Looking back to my records from last year, I see that we ladies won both sessions with an aggregate score of plus 20 shots!

Well, this year, we did even better, winning on aggregate with a score of plus 40 shots!

In the early session one ladies team won by a single shot and another lost by the same margin whole the other team, the one of Sue Turner, Elaine Reed and skip Jane Painter won by nine shots.

In the later session, with a plus 11 shot difference , the best team was the one of Jean Brimson, Joan Monagham, Marie Timms and skip Carol Smith.

However, both of the other ladies afternoon teams also won by 10 shots each which ultimately led to the ladies overall 40 shot win!

Well done, to all our ladies and our course to our men who were so magnanimous in defeat - indeed they did later buy the drinks! Oops, I almost forgot! Well done also to the winning men's team in the morning session. They were: Ron Peppin, Brian Barber and skip Allan Davis.

Last Friday also saw the start of the Sidmouth Men's External League. This is where teams from various clubs in East Devon compete against each over. This League has been sponsored by Potburys for more years than I care to remember and for that we sincerely thank all involved at Potburys.