Sidmouth's men secure Honiton and District League indoor title

Sidmouth bowling club friendly. Ref shsp 19 17TI 2435. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

The outdoor bowling season is now up and running, writes Carol Smith.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sidmouth bowler Ann Caon, who was presented with her county badge at Madeira Bowls Club in Exmouth. Picture SIDMOUTH BOWLS CLUB Sidmouth bowler Ann Caon, who was presented with her county badge at Madeira Bowls Club in Exmouth. Picture SIDMOUTH BOWLS CLUB

It comes after a long winter bowling indoors, a campaign that last for seven months and so, we bowlers, really look forward to being able to get outside, though the outdoor campaign is always slightly less, at five months.

The weather at present is certainly a bit of a mixture, with wind, rain, some sunshine and certainly much cooler temperatures than we were enjoying over Easter!

Nevertheless, we bowlers are a hardy lot and so we don scarves, wind and waterproofs, hand warmers and some, even thermals!

Traditionally the first match of the season is a biannual men's triples match away at rural Chardstock where, this year, our men encountered freezing temperatures, gale force winds and a tricky green that ultimately led to them losing by 73 shots to 54.

The best Sidmouth rink was the one of Ray Tallent, Ken Wheeler and skip Mike Borst, who secured a 17-12 success. It musty be reported that, as ever, the gentlemen of Chardstock were truly very hospitable.

On Monday we sent three mixed rinks off to Bovey Tracey where an exceptional afternoon wad had by all and the trip proved to be a winning one too as Sidmouth claimed a single shot overall victory at 68-67!

The top Sidmouth rink was the one of Ray Tallent, Jill Mison, Bob Daniels and skip Jill Bishop. With Bovey Tracey now having a bar our hosts very kindly brought us all a drink – very hospitable!

Regular readers may recall that last year I reported that Ann Capon had been awarded her Outdoor County Badge.

This is usually given at the first county match of the following outdoor season. So, this week Ann and others played their first county game at Exmouth-based Madeira and were awarded their badges by our ladies' county president Margaret Jones.

Congratulations, Ann, from all at Sidmouth Bowls Club.

Finally, an overspill of indoor season news and it is good news too! Congratulations are due to the Sidmouth men who have won the 2018/19 Honiton and District External Indoor League.

The players involved were Brian Barber, Tony Brown, Allan Davis, Dutch Holland, John Mason, Peter Mison, Chris Nappin, Ken Wheeler and team convener, Bob Seldon. Well done, gentlemen.