Sidmouth's Sheelah Creasy team complete home matches with a win and a draw

PUBLISHED: 09:16 18 May 2019

The Sidmouth Sheelah Creasy team, captained by Linda Reynolds, hosted their last two home matches, writes Pauline Couldwell.

They welcomed Tiverton on Friday and Okehampton on Monday.

Friday's team was led out by Anne Blackler who won her match, four-and-three; Andrea Milton followed and she too won by the same score.

Linda Reynolds and Heather Cowan both won their matches, one up and next out, Pauline Couldwell won eight-and-six.

Last out for the hosts was Marian Andrews and she secured a four-and-three success.

All Sidmouth players gave Tiverton ladies shots which makes the overall result of 7-0 to Sidmouth even more gratifying.

Monday's match was against Okehampton, who are previous winners of the Sheelah Creasy Bowl, arrived armed with their caddies.

The Sidmouth team, consisting of Linda Reynolds, Ros Eaton, Gill Paddon, Ann Willoughby, Andrea Milton, Heather Cowan and Susan Hackett battled hard, and the matches were very close.

Overall, the result was a draw, three-and-a-half each, which was not too disappointing considering all the team had to give their opponents shots, but Okehampton were awarded the extra away point.

The next fixture in the competition for Sidmouth will be at Ilfracombe at the beginning of June and that will be the start of the away matches.

