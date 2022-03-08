Sidmouth's winning run ended with narrow defeat to Thornbury

In a game of fine margins, Sidmouth slipped to a frustrating 21-15 defeat at Thornbury.

Both teams showed commendable ball retention and well organised defences. Sidmouth’s below par two out of five place kicks and Thornbury’s control of the scrums in the final quarter probably tipped the balance in favour of the home team.

The Chiefs got off to a flying start with a try after four minutes. Harry Emmett drove over from close range after the ball had been advanced to the line through many phases.

Thornbury replied almost immediately when they kicked a penalty to the corner and mauled the ball over from the resulting lineout. The successful conversion put them in the lead.

Rob Griffin crossed the line from the base of a ruck, but the referee ruled that the ball had been held up. A strong diagonal breeze made life difficult for both sides when dealing with kicks and produced the best scoring opportunities in the remainder of the half but neither side could capitalise.

The Chiefs started the second half as they had the first and Thornbury lost a player to the sin bin in the opening minutes, as they defended their line desperately. James Emmett went close with a break through the centre but lost possession as he was tackled stretching for the line.

Thornbury extended their lead when their outside centre charged down a kick on the Sidmouth 22 and followed up to win the touchdown. The try was converted.

Phil Dollman narrowed the lead with a penalty midway through the half before Thornbury scored the try of the match. They worked the ball through many phases, stretching the Sidmouth defence until their number seven profited from a rare missed tackle to score near the posts to give a routine conversion.

The Chiefs finished the game strongly and Dan Armstrong powered his way over from close range. Phil Dollman kicked the conversion to gain a well-deserved bonus point.

On Saturday, the Chiefs entertain Bridgwater and Albion, kicking off at 3pm. The Quins travel to Ivybridge and the Colts play Topsham Colts at Sidford with a 3pm kick off.