Sidmouth Sailing Club offering free taster sessions to prospective new members

Sailing action off Sidmouth seafront on a sun-kissed midweek evening. Picture SIMON HORN Archant

Sidmouth Sailing Club welcomes junior and adult members of any ability from complete novice to returning sailors.

The Club is a Royal Yachting Association recognised Training Centre certified to teach dinghy sailing to adults and to children over ten years of age.

Each year Sidmouth Sailing Club, in conjunction with the RYA, run free taster sessions for people wishing to try the sport.

These sessions are free and, this year, are run on the same day as Sidmouth Sea Fest, this coming Sunday (May 18).

Meanwhile, the club has released dates for its annual RYA dinghy sailing courses for adults and juniors, which will take place over the weekend of May 25 and 26 and again over weekend of June 8 and 9.

There are places still available and the courses are discounted if you become a member of the club at the time of booking.

Membership and Training course details and pricing can be obtained from the Sidmouth Sailing Club website which can be found at www.sidmouthsailing.org.uk

To help new sailors gain confidence, the club will be running sailing and racing sessions for members on alternating Saturdays to help consolidate their RYA training. Boats are available for hire.

Sidmouth Sailing Club are a volunteer run club and are always looking for new volunteers to get involved with the club in all kinds of activities.

For example, they have a safety boat fleet and maybe you are reading this and are handy at maintaining engines or would like to help by being a crew or a helm on the ribs.

Race management is also an important aspect of sailing and you may well fancy setting off the loud horn for the start of racing or hoisting a few flags.

Helping with the juniors on Saturday mornings is most rewarding and extra hands are always welcome to help people get on the water.

You could even help in the galley if you wish or organising social events including quiz nights and fundraising. There is more to the sailing club than getting wet!

Anyone seeking more information about the club's 2019 training programme can find it on the club website, or by calling Scott Tobin 07551 700770.

Furthermore, if you would like to join the club, or simply look to see if sailing for you then feel free to pop into the club during the regular Wednesday sailing sessions or on a Saturday afternoon. Details of very reasonable membership costs are also on the website.