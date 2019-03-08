Advanced search

Sidmouth Sailing Club scorpion success for Chris and David Clapp

PUBLISHED: 12:57 26 June 2019

Sidmouth Sailing Club action. Picture SIDMOUTH SAILING CLUB

Sidmouth Sailing Club action. Picture SIDMOUTH SAILING CLUB

With the longest day just passed Sidmouth Sailing Club, based at the Port Royal, had a Saturday of activity.

Sidmouth Sailing Club action. Picture SIDMOUTH SAILING CLUBSidmouth Sailing Club action. Picture SIDMOUTH SAILING CLUB

Safety boat training was directed by Andy Mitchell with participants from both the sailing club and Sidmouth Lifeboat making sure the club's activities are safely managed on the water.

At the same time, Janet and Alan Ritchie were taking a group of sailors on the ever popular Go-Racing session.

This aims to take those who have completed previous years learning to sail courses and build skills and confidence into club racing.

It was brilliant to see many of the Go-Racing participants joining in the afternoons club races.

Sidmouth Sailing Club action. Picture SSCSidmouth Sailing Club action. Picture SSC

Club racing began as usual at 2.30pm prompt, and a 15 boat fleet were lead home in both races by the scorpion of Chris and David Clapp, many of the scorpions were trying different crew combinations in the fantastic champagne sailing conditions.

The lasers had a battle with Barny Croft winning the first race, and in a degree of comfort too.

However, in spite of the best start of the day in race two he was unable to maintain his boat speed to the end letting fleet captain Paul Wilson through to take the win in the second race.

These were the first results in the second Saturday series with sailing continuing on Saturdays until November.

Sidmouth Sailing Club action. Picture SIDMOUTH SAILING CLUBSidmouth Sailing Club action. Picture SIDMOUTH SAILING CLUB

Wednesday night sailing also continues through till September - those interested in joining the club please contact membership@sidmouthsailing.org.uk or just come along to the club on Saturday afternoons or Wednesday evenings.

With the best bar views in town for post race rehydration what's not to like…?

Sidmouth Sailing Club mmebers taking part in the June Day of Activity. Picture SIDMOUTH SAILING CLUBSidmouth Sailing Club mmebers taking part in the June Day of Activity. Picture SIDMOUTH SAILING CLUB

