Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Sidmouth Scratch Cup success for Sheila Faulkner

PUBLISHED: 07:04 03 August 2019 | UPDATED: 07:54 03 August 2019

Golf club and ball

Golf club and ball

Archant

Sidmouth ladies were out in force for the playing of the prestigious Scratch Cup and Handicap Cup where 36 holes are played over two days, writes Pauline Couldwell.

The Scratch Cup is the combination of the two rounds without any handicap reduction (gross score) whereas the Handicap Cup is the combination of the player's rounds with the with the handicap taken off to give the nett score.

Golf being what it is, it's difficult to have two good consecutive rounds so only the best players will score well, especially off scratch.

In terms of the Scratch Cup, the honours went to Sheila Faulkner who returned a score of gross 156 over the two days and the runner-up was Maria Clapp with a score of 169.

Congratulations to Sheila, a superb performance, and indeed to both the first two for their excellent rounds of golf.

In the Handicap Cup, countback was required to determine the winner and it was Gerri Whitrow who edged Sheila Faulkner into second place after both players recorded nett scores of 136 across the two days.

Running alongside this competition was an EGU medal on each day so that the ladies could enter either day or both with the results as follows: Medal Eight was won by Mo Kendall with a nett 61; second was Gerri Whitrow with a nett 65 and third was Sheila Faulkner with a nett 66. In Medal Nine the honours went to Susan Hackett with a nett 67 with the minor places going to Sheila Faulkner, nett 70, and Liz Chance, nett 71.

Congratulations, to all the winners and thanks to all who took part, especially Mo Kendall.

She was only able to play on Day One in Medal Eight. She started the day with a handicap of 30.1 and finished the day with a handicap of 25.9.

There was a normal handicap adjustment of 3.2, following her nett score of 61, plus an exceptional scoring reduction of a further 1.0, due to a previous recent excellent round. I am sure she will now be delighted to be playing off 26!

There were no twos on either day but Sheila Faulkner won the putting competition on day one and Maria Clapp took the honours on day two.

Most Read

Ancient woodland trees damaged by suspected illegal mountain bike trails

Clinton Devon Estates are appealing for information. Picture: Kor Communication

Document revealing possible locations for thousands of new homes is delayed

The Greater Exeter Strategic Plan area. Picture: LDRS

Dogs urine and seagull mess to be assessed and cleaned ‘as required’ on seafront

Stains on Sidmouth Esplanade will be assessed and cleaned 'as required'. Picture: Terry Ife

New botanical cafe opens in Sidmouth

Gill Smee and Shane Hudson have opened The Courtyard. Picture: Clarissa Place

Jeremy Vine visits Sid Vale Talking Newspaper, and looks forward to the Sidmouth Folk Festival

Jeremy Vine with Sid Vale Talking Newspapers chairman Haydn Thomas, left and members of the team. Ref shs 31 19TI 9476. Picture: Terry Ife

Most Read

Ancient woodland trees damaged by suspected illegal mountain bike trails

Clinton Devon Estates are appealing for information. Picture: Kor Communication

Document revealing possible locations for thousands of new homes is delayed

The Greater Exeter Strategic Plan area. Picture: LDRS

Dogs urine and seagull mess to be assessed and cleaned ‘as required’ on seafront

Stains on Sidmouth Esplanade will be assessed and cleaned 'as required'. Picture: Terry Ife

New botanical cafe opens in Sidmouth

Gill Smee and Shane Hudson have opened The Courtyard. Picture: Clarissa Place

Jeremy Vine visits Sid Vale Talking Newspaper, and looks forward to the Sidmouth Folk Festival

Jeremy Vine with Sid Vale Talking Newspapers chairman Haydn Thomas, left and members of the team. Ref shs 31 19TI 9476. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth Scratch Cup success for Sheila Faulkner

Golf club and ball

Sidmouth’s Zach Bess to skipper Devon at Cheshire

Picture: Thinkstock

Honiton Lions’ mole screening day raises funds for Cancer Research

Lions Club President Brian Richards presents a cheque for £1,760 to Briony Gotch, from Cancer Research UK in Honiton. Picture Linda Richards.

Ottery St Mary driver Ed Hollier impresses at Wiscombe Park

Ottery St Mary driver Ed Hollier in action at Wiscombe Park. Picture: NIGEL COLE

Jeremy Vine meets talking newspaper volunteers during visit to Sidmouth

Jeremy Vine with Sid Vale Talking Newspapers chairman Haydn Thomas, left and members of the team. Ref shs 31 19TI 9476. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists