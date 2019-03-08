Sidmouth Scratch Cup success for Sheila Faulkner

Sidmouth ladies were out in force for the playing of the prestigious Scratch Cup and Handicap Cup where 36 holes are played over two days, writes Pauline Couldwell.

The Scratch Cup is the combination of the two rounds without any handicap reduction (gross score) whereas the Handicap Cup is the combination of the player's rounds with the with the handicap taken off to give the nett score.

Golf being what it is, it's difficult to have two good consecutive rounds so only the best players will score well, especially off scratch.

In terms of the Scratch Cup, the honours went to Sheila Faulkner who returned a score of gross 156 over the two days and the runner-up was Maria Clapp with a score of 169.

Congratulations to Sheila, a superb performance, and indeed to both the first two for their excellent rounds of golf.

In the Handicap Cup, countback was required to determine the winner and it was Gerri Whitrow who edged Sheila Faulkner into second place after both players recorded nett scores of 136 across the two days.

Running alongside this competition was an EGU medal on each day so that the ladies could enter either day or both with the results as follows: Medal Eight was won by Mo Kendall with a nett 61; second was Gerri Whitrow with a nett 65 and third was Sheila Faulkner with a nett 66. In Medal Nine the honours went to Susan Hackett with a nett 67 with the minor places going to Sheila Faulkner, nett 70, and Liz Chance, nett 71.

Congratulations, to all the winners and thanks to all who took part, especially Mo Kendall.

She was only able to play on Day One in Medal Eight. She started the day with a handicap of 30.1 and finished the day with a handicap of 25.9.

There was a normal handicap adjustment of 3.2, following her nett score of 61, plus an exceptional scoring reduction of a further 1.0, due to a previous recent excellent round. I am sure she will now be delighted to be playing off 26!

There were no twos on either day but Sheila Faulkner won the putting competition on day one and Maria Clapp took the honours on day two.