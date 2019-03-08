Sidmouth Seniors' Autumn Cup win for trio

Golf club and ball Archant

The third running of the Sidmouth seniors' Autumn Cup competition was held mainly in the rain on Monday, but everyone managed to finish their rounds, some ending wetter than others, writes Hugh Dorliac.

In the final analysis it was an early team, playing in the best of the weather, that won, on countback, with a score of 81 points.

Paul Blay, Hugh Dorliac and Vernon Ruffle beat Malcolm Couldwell, H Thompson and Roy Smith with a superior back nine.

Chris Timms, Brian Skittrall and Bill Hayes came a close third on 80 points.

The Autumn Cup will be presented at the seniors' end-of-season dinner in October.