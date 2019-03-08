Sidmouth Seniors chalk up third straight victory with win over Honiton

Sidmouth Seniors claimed a third successive win this early season as they defeated Honiton 4-2, writes Chris Grubb.

Sidmouth Seniors captain, Chris Grubb, partnering Colin Paddon, got the match up an running. On what was a beautiful warm spring day offering ideal conditions for golf, the pair won the first hole, but thereafter it became a very close match.

Sidmouth were two up at the turn, but the Honiton pair fought back, winning the tenth, but they eventually lost two-and-one to the Sidmouth duo.

Next out for the home side were Phil Spencer and Charles Brown who won by two after another very close match.

Charles Brown chipping in for a two on the difficult 11th hole getting them back level with the Honiton pair, and then going on to win by two. Malcolm Couldwell with David Bromage played against two Honiton members who live in Sidmouth, and know the course well, but the slopes and difficult greens defeated them to give Sidmouth a win by three-and-one.

John White and 'H' Thompson were out fourth and, in another very close match, found themselves one down on the 17th, but managed to win the 18th to get a good half.

John Townsend, partnering Barry Jones, also had a very close fought match with seven holes being halved in the back nine and they ultimately finished the match with a half which they considered to be a fair result. Vernon Ruffle and Peter Hayman struggled against the lower handicaps of the Honiton pair and were one down at halfway, but getting their noses back in front by winning on 10 and 11 before eventually losing on the 15th, 16th and 17th to lose their match two-and-one.

So, a third straight win which represents a great start for 2019.