Sidmouth Seniors' Charity Bowl joy for Rob Owen

Barry Jones receives his medal trophy from seniors captain Chris Grubb and also in the picture are second and third placed Colston Herbert and John Hicks. Picture: SIDMOUTH GOLF CLUB Archant

Sidmouth seniors had their closing competition and dinner which followed 46 competitors playing in the American Foursomes format in the morning, writes Hugh Dorliac.

Rob Owen receives the Charity Bowl from senior captain Chris Grubb. Rob, some 87-years-young, has been a member at Sidmouth Golf Club for 47 years. Picture: SIDMOUTH GOLF CLUB Rob Owen receives the Charity Bowl from senior captain Chris Grubb. Rob, some 87-years-young, has been a member at Sidmouth Golf Club for 47 years. Picture: SIDMOUTH GOLF CLUB

With only two shots separating first from fifth, a tightly packed leader board ended with top spot going to Glyn Hewitt and Keith James with Phil Spencer and Roger Bawden in second and the pairing of Mark Laird and Derek Geear, taking third.

Also featuring highly were fourth placed Chris Ashley and Ken Price and fifth place went to Geoff Lory and Paul Blay.

At the evening Closing Dinner, after an excellent meal provided by Kerry Culshaw and her team, there were a few awards made prior to a generous raffle, which raised over £200 for the charity fund.

From the monthly competitions run during the summer, Barry Jones lined up with second and third placed Colston Herbert and John Hicks to receive his medal trophy from seniors' captain Chris Grubb.

The Autumn Cup winners, Paul Blay, Hugh Dorliac and Vernon Ruffle, were awarded their prize, whilst David Atkinson was awarded his cup for best seniors eclectic from the Monday Stablefords run during the season.

Finally, the Charity Bowl was presented by seniors' captain Chris Grubb to 87-years-young Rob Owen, a long-standing Sidmouth member of 47 years!