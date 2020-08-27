Sidmouth Seniors’ Charity Bowl success for Graham Lanceley

Golf club and ball Archant

Sidmouth Seniors played their Charity Bowl competition where the majority of the entry fee went to support the club captain’s charity.

Fifty-three players entered and it was a very competitive event.

The tee times had to be extended to accommodate all the players, the first players going off at 7.30am and the last at 10.20am.

The early players had a wet start, but fortunately the rain gave way to sunnier weather by the time the first group got to the sixth, whilst those starting later had ideal weather all the way round.

The weather may have had some influence on the results as the four prize winners all came from groups who started after nine. The winner on countback with a score of 39 Stableford points was Graham Lanceley, in second place was club captain Lester Wilmington also on 39 points, in third place was John Arnatt with 37 points and fourth was Glynn Hewitt also on 37 points.

The bulk of the field were packed close behind on what was a very closely contested mornings golf.

The event raised two hundred pounds for charity and gave all the senior golfers who took part a very enjoyable morning.