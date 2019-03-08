Sidmouth Seniors Charity Bowl success for Rob Owen

Golf club and ball Archant

Monday saw the Sidmouth seniors playing in their Charity Bowl golf competition, raising £155 in the process for the Captain's charity, writes Hugh Dorliac.

Despite a start being made on the hollow tining of the greens, an essential part of course management at this time of year, the perforated greens didn't put off many of the golfers.

Rob Owen in particular was not deterred as the 86-year-old won the competition with a superb 40 stableford points.

As most of the entry fees collected went to the charity, his nominal cash prize was dwarfed by his achievement in winning the Charity Bowl, which will be presented to him at the senior's closing dinner.

In second place was David Bromage on 39 with John Bainbridge in third on 38.

Both are past seniors captains, but obviously not past their best yet!

Martyn Cutmore was best of the rest on 37.

Seniors captain, Chris Grubb scored modestly, but took prizes for a two and nearest the pin, both on the tricky downhill 12th hole.

The next senior club event is the Autumn Cup which will be a team event, played on Monday, September 23, so entries please by Monday, September 16.

This is followed by the Captains' Away Day being held at Dainton Park on Tuesday, October 1, and again entry list is on the notice board.

A seniors team of three were invited to Downes Crediton to compete in the annual Stan Setter Salver day last week.

Chris Grubb (captain), Mike Davis (vice-captain) and Phil Spencer (Seniors Open co-crdinator) represented the Sidmouth Seniors and during the round which was held in warm, humid conditions played well as a team.

With two scores to count on each hole in a stableford format and with all three playing well most of the time, they managed to record a credible 74 points off a 90 per cent handicap allowance and finished in third place. Even beating the home team!

The event was won by Holsworthy with a score of 80 points.