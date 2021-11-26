Sidmouth seniors edged out in a classic at Lyme Regis GC

Sidmouth Seniors' final match of the season finally took place at Lyme Regis GC on an incredibly mild and calm day for November. After tying the home leg 3-3, it was important for Sidmouth to get off to a good start.

The first pair out, Brian Rice and Bob Johnston, were 4 up after 11 holes but a poor 12th hole started the rot and Lyme Regis managed to win 4 of the next 5 holes to bring the match to all square and this is how it remained.

The second pair of John White and Les Pratt had a very tight match up until the 12th hole, but Lyme Regis eventually won the match 3&2. Alan Billinghurst and Chris Grubb, sadly, went down 3&1.

There was a change of fortune with Phil Spencer and Ray Gunston winning a close match 2&1, and the momentum carried on in the penultimate match with Mike Davis and Vernon Ruffle winning comfortably 3&2.

Everything depended on the final pairing of Steve Nunn and Charles Brown, but their opponents played tremendously, triumphing 4&3 for an overall Lyme Regis victory of 6.5 - 5.5.

In the Friday Stableford, John Jones secured first place with 42 points from James Pickard 39, and Steve Nunn on 37. Results from last week saw Steve Warrington win with 38 ahead of improving Steve Nunn with 37 and Craig Melluish posting 36 for third.

The Winter League competition on the 14th was a 1,2,3 Waltz and the winning team was Archie Griffiths, Tim Chapman and Lee Barber with a solid 80 points. This week, Archie won again with Steve Warrington and A White helping out.

Recent Monday Stablefords saw John Jones continue his winning ways last week with 40 points, beating David Hall on countback into second with Steve Nunn yet again in the prizes with 39 points.



This week it was Lewis Perry winning on countback from Bob Reynolds and Lester Willmington, all of whom had scored 36 points. Bob also won the Seniors stableford. After four rounds, Steve Nunn leads the Senior Eclectic with net 61, ahead of Dave Atkinson on 62.