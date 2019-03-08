Sidmouth Seniors edged out in close encounter with Libbaton

Golf club and ball Archant

Sidmouth Seniors were edged out when they entertained North Devon-based Libbaton, writes Chris Grubb.

All involved in the fixture hoped for good weather as the forecast was predicting more rain!

As it turned out the rain held off and most of the groups managed to get into the clubhouse dry and warm.

Chris Grubb and Graham Vincent led the team away and, despite a stuttering start, led at the halfway point by one.

The match proved very close all the way round with the Sidmouth pair winning the 16th to go two up, losing the 17th, but then managing to halve the 18th to give them a win by one.

Next out, Phil Spencer and Bruce Harcourt were in a very similar match and, like the first group, were one up at the halfway point and continued in that position until the last hole, which they unfortunately lost, to get a half point.

Hugh Dorliac and Roger Bawden did not fare so well and came up against a very in-form pair from Libbaton, who took an early lead, and never looked back, eventually securing a comfortable four-and-three success

John Barnard and Ken Rothwell had the opposite experience, and were comfortable against the Libbaton pair, being three up at the halfway point and ended up securing a four-and-three success.

Richard Seaver and John White were up against a very in-form pair, which they also had to give shots to, and found themselves four down by the halfway point, and continued to struggle, eventually losing their match seven-and-five on the 13th.

Paul Blay and Charles Warren were the final match for Sidmouth, and despite some flashes of good play from the Sidmouth pair, the Libbaton pairing proved to be more consistent, running out four-and-three winners.

It all meant that the final score was one of three-and-a-half to Libbaton and two-and-a-half to Sidmouth.