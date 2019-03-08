Advanced search

Sidmouth Seniors end season with fine win over Lyme Regis

PUBLISHED: 10:21 25 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:21 25 October 2019

The Sidmouth seniors' home match against Lyme Regis was played on a day when showers were forecast, but fortunately stayed away long enough to get both teams around the 18 holes in the dry.

First out were Chris Grubb and Bruce Harcourt and it was Bruce who took the honours on the first hole.

However, thereafter it was a close contest all the way round and, although Chris and Bruce were one up after 17, they unfortunately lost the 18th to see their match halved.

Next out were Mike Davis and Colin Paddon, who lost the first, but fought back well in another close match to be all square at the halfway point.

They did win the 10th and the 14th, but lost the 16th and the 17th and their match also ended in honours even.

Glyn Hewitt, playing with Colston Herbert, also ended up with another half at the finish.

Ken Rothwell with Roger Bawden were two down at the halfway stage.

However, the pair fought back well, winning the 11th, 12th and 15th to clinch the first victory of the day for the Sidmouth team, winning by one.

The next two groups of Malcolm Couldwell with Charles Brown and Keith James and Nigel Sharp both played well against their respective Lyme Regis pairings.

Both home pairs enjoyed success by a margin of four-and-three and it all left Sidmouth winning their final home match of the season, beating Lyme Regis, four-and-a-half to one-and-a-half.

Most Read

Concerns for missing Ottery man’s welfare

Man’s body found in car on Woodbury Common

Woodbury Common. Picture: East Devon District Council

Woolbrook would be ‘back to square one’ if supermarket moves

The Lidl logo

Plastic free shop to open in Sidmouth

Fillfull will be opening its second shop in Sidmouth. Picture: Dan Prince

Decisions on sites for more new villages or another town in Devon have been delayed until next year

The Greater Exeter Strategic Plan area. Picture: LDRS

