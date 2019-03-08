Sidmouth Seniors enjoy Captain's Away Day at Dainton Park

The Sidmouth Golf Club Senior Captain's Away Day winners (left to right) Colston Herbert, Chris Grubb, Mike Davis and Len Wrigh. Picture HUGH DORLIAC Archant

Sidmouth seniors captain Chris Grubb had his golfing Away Day meeting down at Dainton Park, writes Hugh Dorliac.

Although the weather threatened all day, only light rain was encountered and generally the day was very pleasant and the course played well.

The damp conditions did keep scores fairly quiet, but Colston Herbert played a steady round to take the captain's top prize with a solid 36 points.

Len Wright came second on countback to Mike Davis, both on 35 points apiece. A players' draw saw several lucky golfers winning free four-ball vouchers for their teams and veteran Roger Bawden claimed the nearest-the-pin bottle of scotch prize. As usual, a really great day out for all who braved the forecast.