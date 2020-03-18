Sidmouth seniors enjoy winning visit to Lyme Regis

The Sidmouth seniors who were in action at Lyme Regis where they recorded a 4-2 overall success. Captain Mike Davis is fourth from the fight. Picture: SIDMOUTH GOLF CLUB Archant

After a long wet winter, when little golf has been played, the Sidmouth Seniors began their summer match programme with an away fixture at Lyme Regis, writes Hugh Dorliac.

Although deemed playable, their course was reduced to 16 holes with several temporaries in operation.

However, it was the same for both teams and surprisingly despite a strong wind and with the sun shining, some decent golf was played.

The first pair out for Sidmouth were Phil Spencer and Bruce Harcourt and they found themselves two down early on.

However, with steady play and Bruce using his shots well, it was all square at the turn.

From then on, the Sidmouth pair dominated, losing only one more hole before running out two-and-one winners.

Next out were Bob Webber and Malcom Couldwell who made a good start and held a two hold lead heading down to the ninth.

From then on, due to great golf all round, the match was closed out on the 13th hole with the Sidmouth pair winning four-and-three.

The third pair into action were the2020 seniors’ captain, Mike Davis and Richard Seaver who were tasked with taking on the current and Lyme Regis senior captains.

It was the home pair who took an early two-hole lead, and then, throughout a close encounter, there never more than two holes between the teams,

Sidmouth were never ahead, but due to Richard’s great putting they did draw level on the 15th.

However, missed opportunities by Sidmouth on the last meant that the match ended all square and all agreed that this was a fair result.

The next pair, Hugh Dorliac and David Cowler, went behind early on, but forged ahead to go two up at the turn. Although the Lyme pair fought back well Sidmouth were too strong and eventually closed out a three-and-two success.

The penultimate pair out were Chris Timms and Ray Gunston who endured a poor start, finding themselves three down!

However, fighting back strongly they were only one down after eight holes.

Ray used his shots well, but when Lyme chipped in from off the green momentum swung their way.

Undaunted, the Sidmouth duo hit back to go one ip on the 15th only to lose it to par on the last and so this match was halved.

The last pair of Colin Paddon and John White never really got into their match. Three down at the turn and with Lyme playing very well, they proved unstoppable with the Sidmouth pair succumbing to a four-and-two defeat.

Overall it meant a 4-2 success for Sidmouth seniors.

This was certainly a really enjoyable day out and we look forward to welcoming Lyme Regis for the return leg at Sidmouth, during the month of October.