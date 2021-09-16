Sidmouth seniors foiled by dazzling fightback

Published: 11:33 AM September 16, 2021

Last Tuesday, the Sidmouth Golf Club seniors headed off to Wrangaton full of confidence after winning the home leg 5-1.

Wrangaton's front nine is on the edge of Dartmoor, where you not only have to contend with the normal rocks and gorse but with grazing sheep and cows, and what they leave behind! The back nine could not be more different, it’s as good as any parkland course one might play anywhere. Talk about chalk and cheese.

The early confidence was short-lived, as Sidmouth's captain of the day, Brian Rice, and his partner Brian Margison, unable to deal with the terrain, lost 4 and 3 to the Wrangaton Captain and his partner, who both played really well.

This form continued and the next couple of matches were lost 4 and 3, and 2 down. There was a brief respite in the fourth match when Len Wright and Mike Davis managed to get a half in their game.

Unfortunately, this turned out to be the only match that Sidmouth didn’t lose, with the score on the day being 5.5 to 0.5. This meant that over the two legs Sidmouth lost 6.5 to 5.5. Even with this disappointing result, a great day was had on a unique, unusual and interesting course, which certainly offers the home team a great advantage.

The Sidmouth Jewellers Stableford was won by David Burgess on countback from Matt Barrett, both of whom had scored 39 points. In third, was Veteran golfer Charles Brown on 38, who continued his fine form from Monday.

The Northcott Classic betterball on Saturday saw the ladies triumph over the whole field with an impressive 47 points. Well done Yvonne Anning and Amy Moore. In second place came John Cowan and Nigel Sharp with another great score of 46, just beating Andy Pryke and Mike Temple on countback.