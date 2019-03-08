Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Sidmouth Seniors continue winning run against Taunton & Pickeridge

PUBLISHED: 09:19 25 May 2019 | UPDATED: 09:19 25 May 2019

Golf club and ball

Golf club and ball

Archant

Sidmouth Seniors clinched a narrow win against Taunton & Pickeridge writes Hugh Dorliac

The Sidmouth Seniors home match against Taunton & Pickeridge was led away by captain Chris Grubb partnered with John White.

The conditions were hard and dry, making for uneven bounces and an interesting game, coupled with a cool wind blowing against the players on the back nine.

Taunton and Pickeridge, as always, had a very good team out and were intending to avoid a defeat, which they suffered last year.

The T & P captain set a good example by beating Grubb and White four and three respectively despite the home pair taking an early lead.

Next out Phil Spence, with Colin Paddon, had a close match but the burden of playing against younger opposition in good form eventually wore them down and they also lost by two and one giving T & P a -0 lead after two matches.

Fortunately David Bromage and Vernon Ruffle played well and won their match three and two followed by the Colston Herbert/Alan Billingshurst pairing also playing well and coming in with a valuable two and one win to level the scores at this point.

The ever reliable Malcolm Couldwell and 'H' Thompson had a very tight match, but managed to clinch a win by one hole.

Finally Bruce Harcourt and partner Charles Brown both played well against good opposition and, with the scores swinging from one team to the other, managed to gain a valuable half, only losing the win by missing the last putt of the match.

Sidmouth Seniors managed to clinch their fifth win out of six matches played and against very strong opposition by three-and-a-half to two-and-a-half and the return match away in July promises to be a tough prospect indeed.

Most Read

Investigation launched after bridge damaged in Sidmouth - did a dog bin collection van drive over it?

The cycle bridge in The Byes will be closed for three weeks for repair work. Picture: EDDC

Time for tea; Sidmouth tea room reopens for summer

Richard and Jayne Eley. Ref esr 23 17TI 4227. Picture: Terry Ife

Charity cele-bray-tes donkey garden success at RHS Chelsea Flower Show

Joanna Lumley appears at the Royal Chelsea Flower Show at the Donkey Sanctuary garden. Picture: RHS / Luke MacGregor.

‘Committed’ duo take top roles at Sidmouth Town Council

Cllr Paul Wright and Cllr Ian Barlow have been elected as Sidmouth Town Council's vice chair and chair. Picture: Clarissa Place

Man’s appeal to find rucksack

Old Fore Street, Sidmouth. Ref shs 9244-25-15AW. Picture: Alex Walton

Most Read

Investigation launched after bridge damaged in Sidmouth - did a dog bin collection van drive over it?

The cycle bridge in The Byes will be closed for three weeks for repair work. Picture: EDDC

Time for tea; Sidmouth tea room reopens for summer

Richard and Jayne Eley. Ref esr 23 17TI 4227. Picture: Terry Ife

Charity cele-bray-tes donkey garden success at RHS Chelsea Flower Show

Joanna Lumley appears at the Royal Chelsea Flower Show at the Donkey Sanctuary garden. Picture: RHS / Luke MacGregor.

‘Committed’ duo take top roles at Sidmouth Town Council

Cllr Paul Wright and Cllr Ian Barlow have been elected as Sidmouth Town Council's vice chair and chair. Picture: Clarissa Place

Man’s appeal to find rucksack

Old Fore Street, Sidmouth. Ref shs 9244-25-15AW. Picture: Alex Walton

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Who has bowled the most wides in the Tolchards Devon League so far this season?

Picture: Thinkstock

Sidmouth, Exmouth and Ottery in cricket action

Sidmouth and Exmouth are among those in cricket action this weekend. Pictures: Terry Ife

Meet the Trees events in Sidmouth

John and Jean Twibell at Farthing Wood, one of the venues. Picture: Diana East

Sidmouth Seniors continue winning run against Taunton & Pickeridge

Golf club and ball

Some top authors are set to appear at the Sidmouth Literary Festival

Author, Lesley Pearse, gave a talk to avid readers at Sidmouth Library. Ref shs 7344-21-15AW. Picture: Alex Walton
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists