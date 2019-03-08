Sidmouth Seniors continue winning run against Taunton & Pickeridge

Sidmouth Seniors clinched a narrow win against Taunton & Pickeridge writes Hugh Dorliac

The Sidmouth Seniors home match against Taunton & Pickeridge was led away by captain Chris Grubb partnered with John White.

The conditions were hard and dry, making for uneven bounces and an interesting game, coupled with a cool wind blowing against the players on the back nine.

Taunton and Pickeridge, as always, had a very good team out and were intending to avoid a defeat, which they suffered last year.

The T & P captain set a good example by beating Grubb and White four and three respectively despite the home pair taking an early lead.

Next out Phil Spence, with Colin Paddon, had a close match but the burden of playing against younger opposition in good form eventually wore them down and they also lost by two and one giving T & P a -0 lead after two matches.

Fortunately David Bromage and Vernon Ruffle played well and won their match three and two followed by the Colston Herbert/Alan Billingshurst pairing also playing well and coming in with a valuable two and one win to level the scores at this point.

The ever reliable Malcolm Couldwell and 'H' Thompson had a very tight match, but managed to clinch a win by one hole.

Finally Bruce Harcourt and partner Charles Brown both played well against good opposition and, with the scores swinging from one team to the other, managed to gain a valuable half, only losing the win by missing the last putt of the match.

Sidmouth Seniors managed to clinch their fifth win out of six matches played and against very strong opposition by three-and-a-half to two-and-a-half and the return match away in July promises to be a tough prospect indeed.