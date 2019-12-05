Advanced search

Sidmouth Seniors hold healthy lead after two rounds of the Jurassic Winter Series

PUBLISHED: 12:45 05 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:45 05 December 2019

The Sidmouth Seniors played their second match of the Jurassic Winter Series on the first Tuesday of December, writes Chris Grubb.

Sidmouth were, as ever, up against Lyme Regis and Axe Cliff Golf Clubs with the format being individual stableford points contributing towards a total team score.

Each team member plays against a member from each of the other clubs in a three-ball group.

The first match had been played out at Axe Cliff and it left Sidmouth with a lead of a single point to take into the second round.

The Sidmouth round this week was played in cool sunny conditions, which was very pleasant for an early December day. Sidmouth Seniors' captain Chris Grubb led the team away, although on this occasion only scoring a modest 26 points, having misplaced several balls under leaves and unable to find them!

Mike Davis continued his good form with 34 points, with Phil Spencer scoring 32 points, Len Wright 31 points, Bruce Harcourt 29 points, Malcolm Couldwell 27 points, Colin Mitchell an excellent 33 points and Steve Nunn coming in with a good score at the end of 34.

The teams completed their rounds and met in the clubhouse to compare scores over a drink and an excellent steak and ale pie, with, as expected, Sidmouth increasing their lead on their home course to 33 points, which they will take with them to the final leg at Lyme Regis with that fixture set to be played in January.

