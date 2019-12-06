Sidmouth Seniors Monday Stableford success for Mike Davis

No caption needed. antpkr

Sidmouth golfers played a 'waltz' format for their weekly winter three-ball competition, writes Hugh Dorliac.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Taking one score on the first hole, two on the second and three on the third, this one, two, three format can be tricky to accumulate a decent score.

The proliferation of leaves and a bright sun in the eyes on the homeward leg added to the difficulties.

Seventy-one turned out to be the winning points score from Messrs Barber, Pryke and Dorliac. In second were Mike Shepherd, Matt Bavington and Martin Crockett on 70 with Mark Thomas, Kevin Howe and Howard Cushing on 69.

The seniors were out in force for their latest Monday stableford and Mike Davis took the honours in Division One with the minor places going to Chris Timms on 33 and Brian Margison, on countback, with 31. In Division Two, Colston Herbert prevailed to win with 33 over Brian Skittrall and Martyn Cutmore, both on 30.

Chris Timms has moved to the top of the Eclectic table with 64.5, leapfrogging Geoff Lory, who is now in second spot with 66, while David Cowler has moved up into third with 67.