Sidmouth Seniors net emphatic win over Teign Valley

Sidmouth Seniors were emphatic five-and-a-half to a half winners when they met Teign Valley Seniors, writes Chris Grubb.

Sidmouth's captain for the day, Phil Spencer, ably supported by 'H' Thompson, found themselves in a close match with nothing in it until Stan, the opposing captain, chipped in on the ninth to go one up.

Sidmouth fought back immediately taking the lead on the 14th thanks to a par from 'H'.

Winning pars on the next two holes were enough to seal the match two-and-one.

Second out were Mike Davis and John Billingsley. They got off to a solid start and slotted together well to win or half every hole until the 13th where they sealed a seven-and-five success. The only consolation for the opposition being a birdie after the match was over!

Next out was the pairing of Colin Paddon and Brian Cole, and, by their own admission, they didn't play their best golf!

However, despite being 3-down at one stage they fought back well to be one up after 16. This remained the same until Brian Skelton from Teign Valley drove into the bunker by the 18th, chipped out to within two feet and sunk the putt to half the match!

Richard Seaver and Steve Nunn then lived up to their star billing and were up from the beginning and both playing well. Steve's birdies on 10th and 13th helped seal the match six-and-four.

Paul Blay and Charles Brown also started well and were three up after five holes, but they then lost holes six and eight, to be only one up at the turn.

Charles was playing well and they oscillated between two and three up, before running out two-and-one winners.

The final pairing of Vernon Ruffle and Peter Hayman (with his new lower handicap) lost the first two holes, but got it back by the ninth and they then won four holes in a row and stayed ahead before winning four-and-two.

So, the early season wining run continues for the Sidmouth team and the return match is eagerly awaiting by everyone.