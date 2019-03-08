Sidmouth seniors net fine away win at Vivary Park

East Devon golf club. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5401. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Sidmouth seniors were in some trepidation at the thought of playing at Vivary Park in Taunton - a short, mostly flat course, with narrow fairways and plenty of trees, writes Mike Davis.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Known by all who have played it previously as very tricky! On the day the weather did not help either, with a constant flow of heavy showers.

First out for Sidmouth were 'captain-for-the-day' Mike Davis and Chris Grubb and they were one down after the opening hole as the home pair birdied it. What's more, with Vivary president, Gerald Weaver, putting exceptionally well, the Sidmouth pair had to work hard to be ahead after the first nine holes.

By the 12th they were behind, but a birdie from Mike squared the match. After that Sidmouth powered away with some great play by Chris and the pair eventually won three-and-one.

Second out for Sidmouth were Hugh Dorliac and David Bromage in a contest that served up a comprehensive victory for Vivary, mainly due to one of their players playing exceptionally well! A late fight back began at the turn, but the home prevailed seven-and-six.

The third pair out were the big hitting Steve Nunn with Colin Paddon. There's was a close contest; one that saw the Sidmouth duo go two holes down early on, but Steve's two long range successful shots (putt and a chip) turned the tide in Sidmouth's favour.

From then on it was 'nip-and-tuck' but Steve and Neil held on to secure a one-up success.

Despite the pairing of Vernon Ruffle and Bruce Harcourt leading early on, Vivary led at the turn. In this very close match, Sidmouth went two up on the 16th only to lose the 17th but they held their nerve on the last hole to take the victory.

The last pair of Paul Blay and Charles Warren had a handicap advantage that they made count! Again a very close match - all square at the turn. Throughout the match the Sidmouth pair was always playing catch-up, but, on 17th hole for the first time, they went ahead and, although there was some confusion on the 18th putting green, the pair prevailed and won by one hole. Phew!

Great credit must be given to the Vivary Park team, whose sportsmanship and friendliness was very much appreciated.

This is the second time the Sidmouth team has won away from home this season, this time winning 4-1 and it continued what has been an excellent start by the senior's team.