Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Sidmouth Seniors' Open success for Richard Seaver and Len Wright

PUBLISHED: 19:53 02 May 2019 | UPDATED: 19:53 02 May 2019

Sidmouth Seniors Open winners Len Wright (left) and Richard Seaver receiving the trophy from Sidmouth seniors captain Chris Grubb. Picture SIDMOUTH GOLF CLUB

Sidmouth Seniors Open winners Len Wright (left) and Richard Seaver receiving the trophy from Sidmouth seniors captain Chris Grubb. Picture SIDMOUTH GOLF CLUB

Archant

The duties of a Senior’s captain are many and varied, none more so than the organising and running of the annual Seniors Open competition, writes Hugh Dorliac.

Having had his fingers crossed over the previous few days for good weather, Chris Grubb was pleased to see the day dawning bright and dry, a far cry from last year's wet and foggy conditions endured by his predecessor.

With over 100 competitors from home and away competing for their respective trophies and prizes, starter Doug Goodall saw the first teams off at 8am in early morning sunshine.

The course looked a picture, the green staff having worked very hard to offer a golf course to be proud of. Many visiting players were highly complementary of the fine work that had obviously been done.

With six nearest the pin prizes and a longest drive prize on offer it was a competitive day of golf to the end. Thanks to the ladies captain, Gill Paddon, there was a strong contingent of ladies out on the course ball spotting to help the golfers where needed. Many thanks, to them all for their willing help and assistance.

The winning pairs in the visitors section were D Kinnear and C Stokes from Oake Manor with their score of 43 points to win the Silver Salver and £100 of M & S vouchers.

In a close contest, second place went to another Oake Manor duo with Mike Amos and Charles St George, with 42 points and third were Sherbourne pairing K Mills and V Lissenberg on 41 points.

In terms of the home players; that honour went to Richard Seaver and Len Wright with their fantastic score of 47 points. The pair, playing in their first Sidmouth Open, scooped top prize and the main trophy! Coming a close second were Colin Mitchell and Glyn Hewitt, who scored an excellent 46 to share the £80 voucher prize. Third were Mike Davis and Tony Stoyle with 44 points and fourth place went to Lester Willmington and Colin Macklin on 43 points.

Chris Grubb would like to thank all those who helped to make it such a superb day and congratulations to all the winners and to all those who enjoyed a good round of golf.

Most Read

National retailers quash rumours about opening in Sidmouth

The M&S Foodhall in Exmouth. Picture: Terry Ife

Former care home to be turned into apartments

An application has been submitted to turn The Priory care home into nine apartments. CREDIT: Google Street View

Sidmouth Beach Management Plan: Motion backed calling on utility companies to contribute towards £9m plan

This photograph of Pennington Point and East Cliff was taken for the BMP by a drone at lower altitude. If you look carefully you can see circular waves with their centre at the end of the river training wall. This is wave diffraction and it can cause erosion.

Rock band to launch debut album at Sidmouth pizzeria

Jet Black 3 from left to right - Simon Snowy Snowdon, Robert Papworth and Phil Borrett of the Marine in Sidmouth will launch their debut album at the end of May. Picture: Got Your Six Music

Graham’s passion to save Sidmouth’s theatre earns him Citizen of the Year award

Sidmouth Citizen of the Year Graham Whitlock with his Mum Patricia. Ref shs 17 19TI 3124. Picture: Terry Ife

Most Read

National retailers quash rumours about opening in Sidmouth

The M&S Foodhall in Exmouth. Picture: Terry Ife

Former care home to be turned into apartments

An application has been submitted to turn The Priory care home into nine apartments. CREDIT: Google Street View

Sidmouth Beach Management Plan: Motion backed calling on utility companies to contribute towards £9m plan

This photograph of Pennington Point and East Cliff was taken for the BMP by a drone at lower altitude. If you look carefully you can see circular waves with their centre at the end of the river training wall. This is wave diffraction and it can cause erosion.

Rock band to launch debut album at Sidmouth pizzeria

Jet Black 3 from left to right - Simon Snowy Snowdon, Robert Papworth and Phil Borrett of the Marine in Sidmouth will launch their debut album at the end of May. Picture: Got Your Six Music

Graham’s passion to save Sidmouth’s theatre earns him Citizen of the Year award

Sidmouth Citizen of the Year Graham Whitlock with his Mum Patricia. Ref shs 17 19TI 3124. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth RFC Under-11s – picture gallery from their final match

Sidmouth RFC Under-11s line up at the end of their 2018/19 season. Picture SIMON HORN

Sidmouth Seniors’ Open success for Richard Seaver and Len Wright

Sidmouth Seniors Open winners Len Wright (left) and Richard Seaver receiving the trophy from Sidmouth seniors captain Chris Grubb. Picture SIDMOUTH GOLF CLUB

SOHC U14 girls crowned Devon champions

Sidmouth CC all set for another year of Friday night All Stars Cricket

All Stars Cricket starts a new season at Sidmouth Cricket Club on Friday, May 10. Picture ARCHANT

Ottery St Mary skipper looking at promotion challenge

Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists