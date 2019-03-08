Sidmouth Seniors' Open success for Richard Seaver and Len Wright

Sidmouth Seniors Open winners Len Wright (left) and Richard Seaver receiving the trophy from Sidmouth seniors captain Chris Grubb. Picture SIDMOUTH GOLF CLUB Archant

The duties of a Senior’s captain are many and varied, none more so than the organising and running of the annual Seniors Open competition, writes Hugh Dorliac.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Having had his fingers crossed over the previous few days for good weather, Chris Grubb was pleased to see the day dawning bright and dry, a far cry from last year's wet and foggy conditions endured by his predecessor.

With over 100 competitors from home and away competing for their respective trophies and prizes, starter Doug Goodall saw the first teams off at 8am in early morning sunshine.

The course looked a picture, the green staff having worked very hard to offer a golf course to be proud of. Many visiting players were highly complementary of the fine work that had obviously been done.

With six nearest the pin prizes and a longest drive prize on offer it was a competitive day of golf to the end. Thanks to the ladies captain, Gill Paddon, there was a strong contingent of ladies out on the course ball spotting to help the golfers where needed. Many thanks, to them all for their willing help and assistance.

The winning pairs in the visitors section were D Kinnear and C Stokes from Oake Manor with their score of 43 points to win the Silver Salver and £100 of M & S vouchers.

In a close contest, second place went to another Oake Manor duo with Mike Amos and Charles St George, with 42 points and third were Sherbourne pairing K Mills and V Lissenberg on 41 points.

In terms of the home players; that honour went to Richard Seaver and Len Wright with their fantastic score of 47 points. The pair, playing in their first Sidmouth Open, scooped top prize and the main trophy! Coming a close second were Colin Mitchell and Glyn Hewitt, who scored an excellent 46 to share the £80 voucher prize. Third were Mike Davis and Tony Stoyle with 44 points and fourth place went to Lester Willmington and Colin Macklin on 43 points.

Chris Grubb would like to thank all those who helped to make it such a superb day and congratulations to all the winners and to all those who enjoyed a good round of golf.