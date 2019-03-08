Advanced search

Sidmouth Seniors reclaim the Millenium Plate

PUBLISHED: 08:39 04 October 2019 | UPDATED: 08:39 04 October 2019

Sidmouth Senior captain, Chris Grubb, receiving the Millenium Plate from ladies captain, Gill Paddon. Picture: SIDMOUTH GOLF CLUB

Sidmouth Senior captain, Chris Grubb, receiving the Millenium Plate from ladies captain, Gill Paddon. Picture: SIDMOUTH GOLF CLUB

Archant

Friday was the annual Millenium Plate Competition when the ladies' section compete against the senior gentlemen's section, not only for the Plate, but as a matter of honour, writes Pauline Couldwell.

The format is greensome pairs matchplay, with the ladies receiving an extra courtesy shot, after handicap calculation, each year the seniors win.

This usually results in cries of: "How many shots have we got to give?", at the start of the competition, but invariably the results show that these are justified.

There was a good turnout of 18 pairs, nine on each side, to represent the two sections and do 'battle'. Most of the games swung one way and the other until the last hole, showing how closely matched the teams were.

Much fun and banter was enjoyed during the matches with the debates continuing in the clubhouse over a drink and snack.

The result was a 6-3 win to the seniors, who claimed back the Millenium Plate.

The consolation to the ladies is that they will be given another shot next year, making it six for each ladies' pair, no doubt to lead to another round of: "How many shots?".

Most Read

Beloved children’s author Michael Morpurgo spat at in Sidmouth for wearing ‘B******s to Brexit’ badge

Michael Morpurgo. Picture: Terry Ife

Missing 92-year-old Sidmouth woman found

Coach and car involved in collision at Sidmouth

This is the location where the incident happened on Salcombe Hill Road, near the Norman Lockyer Observatory. Picture: Google Maps and Archant

Road reopens as vehicle ‘engulfed’ in flames on A30

Craig Proctor and his partner were driving from Honiton to Exeter when they saw the car engulfed in flames. Picture: Craig Proctor

Owner returns to smashed window at Sidmouth business

The Dairy Shop in Sidmouth was targetted on Tuesday, October 1. Picture: John Hammond

Most Read

Beloved children’s author Michael Morpurgo spat at in Sidmouth for wearing ‘B******s to Brexit’ badge

Michael Morpurgo. Picture: Terry Ife

Missing 92-year-old Sidmouth woman found

Coach and car involved in collision at Sidmouth

This is the location where the incident happened on Salcombe Hill Road, near the Norman Lockyer Observatory. Picture: Google Maps and Archant

Road reopens as vehicle ‘engulfed’ in flames on A30

Craig Proctor and his partner were driving from Honiton to Exeter when they saw the car engulfed in flames. Picture: Craig Proctor

Owner returns to smashed window at Sidmouth business

The Dairy Shop in Sidmouth was targetted on Tuesday, October 1. Picture: John Hammond

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth U15 girls impress in big win over Exeter Saracens

The Sidmouth RFC Under-15 girl's who have made a winning start to the new season. Picture SIDMOUTH RFC

Sidmouth Croquet Club Belmont Cup success for Colin Walls

Pam Bowra, the non-playing captain of the Sidmouth team that won the grand final receives the trophy. Picture: CHRIS DONOVAN

Sidmouth Seniors enjoy Captain’s Away Day at Dainton Park

The Sidmouth Golf Club Senior Captain's Away Day winners (left to right) Colston Herbert, Chris Grubb, Mike Davis and Len Wrigh. Picture HUGH DORLIAC

Sidmouth RCs Emma Grainger runs well at Newton Abbot ladies 10k

Sidmouth Running Club member Emma Grainger holding her print by Charles Skinner after finishing The Newton Abbot Ladies 10k. Picture SIDMOUTH RUNNING CLUB

Sidmouth Seniors reclaim the Millenium Plate

Sidmouth Senior captain, Chris Grubb, receiving the Millenium Plate from ladies captain, Gill Paddon. Picture: SIDMOUTH GOLF CLUB
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists