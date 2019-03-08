Sidmouth Seniors reclaim the Millenium Plate

Sidmouth Senior captain, Chris Grubb, receiving the Millenium Plate from ladies captain, Gill Paddon. Picture: SIDMOUTH GOLF CLUB Archant

Friday was the annual Millenium Plate Competition when the ladies' section compete against the senior gentlemen's section, not only for the Plate, but as a matter of honour, writes Pauline Couldwell.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The format is greensome pairs matchplay, with the ladies receiving an extra courtesy shot, after handicap calculation, each year the seniors win.

This usually results in cries of: "How many shots have we got to give?", at the start of the competition, but invariably the results show that these are justified.

There was a good turnout of 18 pairs, nine on each side, to represent the two sections and do 'battle'. Most of the games swung one way and the other until the last hole, showing how closely matched the teams were.

Much fun and banter was enjoyed during the matches with the debates continuing in the clubhouse over a drink and snack.

The result was a 6-3 win to the seniors, who claimed back the Millenium Plate.

The consolation to the ladies is that they will be given another shot next year, making it six for each ladies' pair, no doubt to lead to another round of: "How many shots?".