Sidmouth seniors see off Lyme Regis to complete an unbeaten campaign

The Sidmouth seniors before their first game of the 2020 season, a 4-2 win at Lyme Regis. Captain Mike Davis is fourth from the fight. Picture: SIDMOUTH GOLF CLUB Archant

Sidmouth Seniors took on Lyme Regis in what was the last match of Sidmouth Seniors truncated - socially distanced season, writes Mike Davis.

Sidmouth Seniors line up before launching their 2019 campaign with a home win over Dawlish Warren. Picture SIDMOUTH GOLF CLUB Sidmouth Seniors line up before launching their 2019 campaign with a home win over Dawlish Warren. Picture SIDMOUTH GOLF CLUB

However, it was a fitting end, as the match played at Lyme back in March was the only inter-club match played before the pandemic lockdown.

Scheduling a match in October is always dicey, especially with limited locker room facilities, but fortunately the match day weather remained mostly fine.

The course played well and the putting greens were excellent.

The first pair out for Sidmouth were Mike Davis (Seniors’ captain) and Roy Gunston. Their opponents were Lyme’s current and previous captain.

The match was typified by some excellent golf and putting errors, mostly from the Sidmouth pair!

At halfway, the match was all square then Sidmouth took the lead over the next three holes, but it was Lyme fought back and edged ahead on the 17th hole.

However, a par on the 18th won the hole for Sidmouth and the match was declared all square.

The second Sidmouth pair of David Cowler and John White were up against a single handicapper in the Lyme pairing.

However, after halving the first hole the Sidmouth pair steadily piled on the pressure, leading by five holes at half way with both David and John contributing equally. Although Lyme fought hard throughout, on the 13th hole the match ended, with a magnificent Sidmouth win by seven up with five to play!

So, a possible overall victory now hinged on the last Sidmouth pair of Hugh Dorliac and Keith James.

Keith only recently back to playing golf, played very well.

However, the pair was one hole down after nine holes.

Unleashing a three hole blitz at the start of second half, the momentum changed entirely and Sidmouth were two ahead for the first time.

The Lyme Regis pair rallied on the 13th, but with Sidmouth winning two of the next four holes, the match was all over on the 17h hole. Another win for Sidmouth, three holes up with one to play.

So, overall a great result for the Sidmouth team as they won the overall match by two-and-a-half to a half.

Although a much-curtailed programme of matches and most were at home, the senior’s team completed 2020 unbeaten!

As always there was much camaraderie, humour and sportsmanship during day and Sidmouth is very much looking forward to playing Lyme again in 2021.