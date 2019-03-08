Sidmouth Seniors' share the honours with Downes Crediton

Golf club and ball Archant

Honours ended even when Sidmouth Seniors took on their counterparts from Downes Crediton, writes Phil Spencer.

The late summer weather was perfect for golf. First out for Sidmouth were Phil Spencer and Charles Brown had a very close game with never more than two holes in it.

Unfortunately, a brilliant putt from off the green for a two on the 12th by opposition captain, Bill Dack, and a missed putt to halve the match on the 18th was enough to give Crediton the first point of the day!

Mike Davis and Bruce Harcourt's match was also very close with pars or birdies winning the holes. Sidmouth went three down after five but got it back to three up by the 12th. Crediton chipped away at the lead and won three holes from the 15th. A half on the 18th was a fair result.

Ray Gunston partnered Bob Winstone for the home game which turned out to be a much closer game than at Crediton. They maintained a one or two hole advantage until Dennis Wright for Crediton had a birdie on the difficult 16th. This brought the match all square which was the result at the end.

Fourth out were John White and Roger Bawden who manage to reverse the fortunes from the away game. A closely fought match resulted in Sidmouth winning on the last hole, one-up.

The only match that didn't go to the 18th was Richard Seaver playing with Chris Grubb. They got off to a good start and were four-up at the turn. Despite Crediton winning the 10th and 11th, Sidmouth were able to apply pressure and close out a four-and-three success.

Graham Vincent was playing with Rob Owen again and they started well, but fell behind by the sixth. They were unable to recover and needed to win the 18th to half the match. The opposition managed a par which meant Sidmouth lost 2-down.

Overall the result was a creditable draw, 3-3, with Sidmouth rueing putts that could have changed the whole affair.