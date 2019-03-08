Sidmouth Seniors' suffer first defeat of season at hands of Honiton

The Sidmouth Seniors' match against Honiton was led away by Seniors' captain Chris Grubb, partnering Colin Paddon on a beautiful sunny day in ideal conditions for golf. This proved to be a very close match with neither team being more than one hole up at any time.

They were still all square at the halfway mark, but unfortunately lost the par five 14th to a birdie to go one down from which point they were unable to recover despite both Sidmouth players having a birdie chance on the 18th, only for both of them to miss their putts to halve the hole, and lose overall by one!

Next out were Barry Jones and John Townsend up against an inform Honiton pair and were unable to get in front, eventually losing four-and-three.

Phil Spencer and Charles Brown were in another very close match. No birdies were made, but Charles played well to keep the pair just ahead in the match and finally Phil splashed out of the greenside bunker on the 16th to within one foot of the pin to win the match three-and-two.

Tony Stoyle and David Bromage played well and, with in-form Tony leading the way, including chipping in on the ninth for a birdie, came in with a creditable three-and-two win.

Unfortunately, the rest of the team didn't do so well with the previous weeks heroes, Richard Seaver and Steve Nunn, losing three-and-two and Vernon Ruffle, playing with Peter Hayman, losing very heavily, eight-and-seven, it all left Honiton winning 4-2 overall to inflict a first defeat of the year on Sidmouth.

This was the identical score to the Sidmouth win at home so the season's honours were shared.