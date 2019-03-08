Advanced search

Sidmouth Seniors sunk on visit to Axe Cliff

PUBLISHED: 10:05 18 September 2019

The Sidmouth Seniors' away match at Axe Cliff was the return fixture after the sides had met previously at Sidmouth with that contest ending four-and-a-half to one-and-half in favour of the hosts, writes Hugh Dorliac.

Chris Grubb and Bruce Harcourt led the team away, and, after some closely fought holes, found themselves all square at the halfway mark.

Unfortunately, they then lost four of the next five holes to lose their match four-and-three.

The normally solid pairing of Phil Spencer and Mike Davis went next, played well against the home pairing and were all square after 16, but then lost 17 and 18 to lsoe their match by two.

Next out were Hugh Dorliac with Colin Paddon both playing well, and were three up at one stage, but allowed the Axe Cliff pairing back in, to get back on level terms and then lost the 18th to lose their match by one!

Former Axe Cliff member John White, playing with Tony Willson had a difficult match and eventually succumbed to a five-and-four reversal despite playing well on some of the holes.

Ken Rothwell and Paul Blay had the only success of the team, but they too had a very close match and finding themselves one up after 17, unfortunately lost the tricky 18th, to get a welcome half point for Sidmouth.

The last pairing of 'H' Thompson and Graham Vincent found themselves two up after five holes after a good start, but again the Axe Cliff pairing pegged them back to all square at the halfway point and then Axe Cliff won three holes in the back nine to win the final match three-and-two.

It all meant Sidmouth were left to reflect on some missed putts in what were difficult putting conditions, which probably accounted for the overall loss of five-and-a-half to a half.

