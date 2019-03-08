Seniors resist chocolate bribes to continue winning run

A day after their win against Axe Cliff, Sidmouth Seniors made it two from two against Teign Valley Seniors writes Hugh Dorliac

The return match had been eagerly awaited and the weather obliged with a perfect day.

Phil Spencer and H Thompson had a cracking match with revised pairing Bren Mountfield & Brian Skelton.

Winning holes was the order of the day with the lead changing hands several times until a poor patch led to Teign Valley going three up with five to play.

However, Sidmouth fought back and a superb par on the difficult 18th by H halved the match.

Second out were Brian Cole and Colin Paddon. They dovetailed well, apart from when they left Colin at the bottom of the hill after the 6th.

Despite 'bribes' of chocolate from the opposition they ran out worthy winners, four & three.

Richard Seaver and Steve Nunn had a closer game and headed up the 16th one up. However missed short putts on the 17th for a win and 18th for a half meant they lost one down.

Paul Blay and Charles Brown had a very close game with either side never more than two up. Paul's shot on the 10th for a "gimme" trumped Phil for nearest the pin.

Again a close match went to the last hole with the Sidmouth team sadly failing to capitalise on a good position resulting in a halved match.

With honours even it was down to the final two pairings to bring home the bacon.

Vernon Ruffle and Peter Hayman certainly did that, quickly going four up before Teign could register a win the 9th.

Their respite was short lived with Sidmouth winning three holes in a row from the 11th and sealing a four and three win. Colin Mitchell and Glyn Hewitt's game was a closer affair with the lead changing hands several times before Sidmouth went one up on the 15th.

A further win on the 18th meant they finished two up, giving Sidmouth the win 2-4.

An away win is always welcome, and this coupled with the home score meant that the overall result was nine and a half to two and a half in favour of Sidmouth.