Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Seniors resist chocolate bribes to continue winning run

PUBLISHED: 11:41 01 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:41 01 June 2019

Golf club and ball

Golf club and ball

Archant

A day after their win against Axe Cliff, Sidmouth Seniors made it two from two against Teign Valley Seniors writes Hugh Dorliac

The return match had been eagerly awaited and the weather obliged with a perfect day.

Phil Spencer and H Thompson had a cracking match with revised pairing Bren Mountfield & Brian Skelton.

Winning holes was the order of the day with the lead changing hands several times until a poor patch led to Teign Valley going three up with five to play.

However, Sidmouth fought back and a superb par on the difficult 18th by H halved the match.

Second out were Brian Cole and Colin Paddon. They dovetailed well, apart from when they left Colin at the bottom of the hill after the 6th.

Despite 'bribes' of chocolate from the opposition they ran out worthy winners, four & three.

Richard Seaver and Steve Nunn had a closer game and headed up the 16th one up. However missed short putts on the 17th for a win and 18th for a half meant they lost one down.

Paul Blay and Charles Brown had a very close game with either side never more than two up. Paul's shot on the 10th for a "gimme" trumped Phil for nearest the pin.

Again a close match went to the last hole with the Sidmouth team sadly failing to capitalise on a good position resulting in a halved match.

With honours even it was down to the final two pairings to bring home the bacon.

Vernon Ruffle and Peter Hayman certainly did that, quickly going four up before Teign could register a win the 9th.

Their respite was short lived with Sidmouth winning three holes in a row from the 11th and sealing a four and three win. Colin Mitchell and Glyn Hewitt's game was a closer affair with the lead changing hands several times before Sidmouth went one up on the 15th.

A further win on the 18th meant they finished two up, giving Sidmouth the win 2-4.

An away win is always welcome, and this coupled with the home score meant that the overall result was nine and a half to two and a half in favour of Sidmouth.

Most Read

Heavy police presence in search for wanted man

A number of police vehicles were seen in Baker Close in Sidmouth on Tuesday evening. Picture: Joelle O'Brien

Sidmouth carvery reverses poor food hygiene rating

The Bowd Inn has reversed its poor food hygiene rating, following second visit from food health inspectors. Picture: The Bowd Inn

Eyewitnesses snap wallaby as it wanders into Ottery

A still from the video captured by Kate Pitter showing the wallaby in Ottery St Mary. Picture: Kate Pitter

Plans to turn restaurant into homes submitted

La Rosetta Italian restaurant closes

Help to find sentimental ring lost in Sidmouth

The owner of this ring is offering a small reward for its return as it belonged to her grandmother. Picture: Sally Dulles

Most Read

Heavy police presence in search for wanted man

A number of police vehicles were seen in Baker Close in Sidmouth on Tuesday evening. Picture: Joelle O'Brien

Sidmouth carvery reverses poor food hygiene rating

The Bowd Inn has reversed its poor food hygiene rating, following second visit from food health inspectors. Picture: The Bowd Inn

Eyewitnesses snap wallaby as it wanders into Ottery

A still from the video captured by Kate Pitter showing the wallaby in Ottery St Mary. Picture: Kate Pitter

Plans to turn restaurant into homes submitted

La Rosetta Italian restaurant closes

Help to find sentimental ring lost in Sidmouth

The owner of this ring is offering a small reward for its return as it belonged to her grandmother. Picture: Sally Dulles

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Seniors resist chocolate bribes to continue winning run

Golf club and ball

Sidmouth brush aside challenge of City and Port of Bristol tourists

Sidmouth and the City and Port of Bristol bowlers. Picture SBC

Women Can half marathon seventh place finish for Kerry Boyle

Sidmouth ladies make Interclub progress at expense of Babbacombe B

Sidmouth bowls mixed pairs competition. Ref shsp 23-17TI 3930. Picture: Terry Ife

Pepperell, Ash and Troake the winners at stableford qualifiers

A generic picture
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists