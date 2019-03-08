Sidmouth seniors too strong for visiting Cricket St Thomas

On yet another sunny day at Sidmouth, the senior team welcomed Cricket St Thomas for the return match, Sidmouth having won the away fixture earlier in the year, writes Mike Davis.

The course continued to play fast and tricky and proved a challenge for all the golfers. The first pair out were Mike Davis, the captain for the day, and Bruce Harcourt. This was a tight match, but the Sidmouth pair was never behind. Bruce played very steadily and although the opposition pair sank three birdies at crucial times, the Sidmouth pair halved the 18th to seal a one-up success.

Next out were Malcolm Couldwell and Glyn Hewitt. Although going one down on the first, Malcolm was in blistering form and sunk three birdies over the next four holes. Now struggling to catch up, the visiting pair got the match back to just two down, before the Sidmouth pair powered away for a five-up win.

The third pair of Hugh Dorliac and Ken Rothwell played well and kept the low handicappers from Cricket St Thomas at bay. Ken used his extra shots exceptionally well and when his tee shot on the 15th went through the fairway tree, managing to miss every leaf and branch, the opposition team knew it wasn't their day and Sidmouth chalked up a two-up victory.

The next group out was Chris Grubb and Brian Cole. Sidmouth were four up by the 12th and although the visiting pair rallied the Sidmouth pair could not be caught. However, the story of the match was a visiting player nicknamed by the Sidmouth pair as 'Lucky Bounce' Bob.

One incredible shot for example, saw his ball enter/exit the bunker, kick left and run down the hill to five feet from the flag!

However, it all proved to be in vain as Sidmouth won three-up. The fifth pairing of Richard Seaver and Graham Vincent, struggled to match the superb round put together by Mark Cording from Cricket St Thomas.

Although the game was tight early on and despite a spirited fight back on some holes, Mark's overall round of seven below his handicap saw the away pair win, three-up.

The last pair of Peter Mcgeer and Charles Warren had shots to burn! Consequently a combination of excellent chipping and putting often left the opposition pair needing birdies to win a hole! It all ended up with another home win, four-up. The final tally of games resulted in Sidmouth securing an overall 5-1 win on the day to take the honours over the two legs to the tune of a nine-and-a-half to two-and-a-half overall score.