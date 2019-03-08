Advanced search

Sidmouth Seniors too strong for visiting Ilfracombe

PUBLISHED: 08:24 31 July 2019

Golf club and ball

The Sidmouth Seniors match against Ilfracombe was the return leg held at Sidmouth with the team looking to gain revenge for their loss at the North Devon course, writes Chris Gribb.

The team was led away by Chris Grubb (captain) and Richard Seaver in hot and dry conditions getting a good start with a win on the first, and holding a two up lead at the halfway point.

Both played good steady golf and eventually won their match three-and-two. Next out, Colin Paddon with Colston Herbert, played well and, probably owing to a lack of concentration by the Ilfracombe duo, allowed the Sidmouth pair a comfortable six-and-fove success.

The third pairing of David Cowler and David Bromage played steadily, gaining an advantage from the third hole, and never losing it, eventually winning three-and-two.

Mike Davis and partner Vernon Ruffle started well and were four up at the halfway point, but then the Ilfracombe pairing suddenly hit brilliant form including birdies on 13 and 17 to leave things all square after the 17th. However, Mike managed to sink a good putt on the final hole to clinch the match by one.

Malcolm Couldwell and Paul Blay put together a steady round to increase the lead for Sidmouth, winning three-and-two and, last out were Glyn Hewitt and Rob Owen who had a very close match all the way round and managed to get a good half on the 18th with a great display of putting.

All in all then a satisfactory day for the Sidmouth Seniors team with a win of five-and-a-half to a half which ultimately meant an overall two legged success of six-and-a-half to five-and-a-half.

