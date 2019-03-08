Advanced search

Seniors win with help from last minute stand-in

PUBLISHED: 19:25 31 May 2019

Archant

Sidmouth Seniors produced a dominant performance to win against Axe Cliff, writes Hugh Dorliac.

The Seniors match against Axe Cliff was led away by Seniors captain Chris Grubb partnered with Hugh Dorliac in warm dry conditions, and with Hugh getting a birdie on the first giving the Sidmouth pair an immediate lead, being three up at the turn, they ended comfortably winning four and three.

The next pair of H Thompson and Colin Paddon also had a convincing win but not without the excitement of Paddon being amongst the trees on the eighth

He hit a great shot out and up the fairway, but struck the 150 yard marker post to see his ball coming back towards him, causing a great deal of mirth amongst his fellow players.

However, they did go on to win five and four to give Sidmouth two wins out of two.

The Malcolm Couldwell/Colston Herbert combo played well winning their match two and one.

David Bromage/Colin Macklin, with Colin standing in at the last minute for a sick player, also won quite convincingly five and four.

However John White and Tony Willson unfortunately didn't do so well despite holding off defeat for 17 holes, eventually losing to an eagle two on the eighteenth.

Vernon Ruffle/Peter McGeer were last out, with Peter playing for the first time in a competitive match, but with both of them struggling in the first half, were four down after ten holes, but managing a great fight back to get a draw by the eighteenth, to earn a half for the team.

Overall Sidmouth Seniors won the match four and a half to one and a half to continue their good run of wins.

