Sidmouth slip away from Premier League contention

A disappointing defeat at home to Cornwood in the Tolchards Devon Cricket League has probably pushed Sidmouth out of the Premier League title running.

Just a few weeks ago, the race for top division glory was incredibly tight but, while North Devon have pulled clear as leaders, many of the chasing pack, including Sidmouth, have slipped out of contention.

Despite a stuttering start with the bat, Sidmouth skipper Luke Bess settled his side with a patient 29 and then Taylor Ingham-Hill and Codi Yusuf came together for a partnership of 72

Ingham-Hill was eventually run out for 66 but Henry Armstrong (40 no) joined Yusuf for another great combination, as the duo put on a further 128. Yusuf was sublime in his innings of 116 from 92 balls, including 16 boundaries.

Sidmouth closed on 291/5 and seemingly a tough target for Cornwood but the opening pair of Max Finzel (77) and Jay Bista (182 no) dismantled the home attack with ruthless efficiency.

Bista, in particular, was incredible and his unbeaten 182 from 125 balls included 26 boundaries. Cornwood lost their first wicket on 210 but Bista kept on hitting, taking his side to an impressive eight-wicket victory inside 44 overs. Sidmouth travel to Heathcoat this weekend.

It was a much happier day in the middle for Ottery St Mary CC in C Division East. Hosting Uplyme & Lyme Regis, Matthew Jeacock made a quick breakthrough for the Otters and carried on his impressive spell by removing all of the top three,

Jeacock was backed up by the rest of the attack and the visitors were skittled out for just 120, with the target then reduced to 110 from 41 overs. Ottery lost captain Alex Clements but George Mutter (52 no) and Jonathan Triner (38 no) comfortably secured the win.

In the same division, Sidmouth 2nds suffered an agonising one-week defeat at Exeter 2nds. Sidmouth toiled to a paltry total of 99 all out but then responded with the ball and rattled through nine of the Exeter batsmen. The hosts hobbled over the line with literally the last man standing.